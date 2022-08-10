Nedweski wins Republican primary in District 61 Assembly race, will challenge Democrat Winkels in Nov. 8 general election

A Kenosha County Board supervisor won the Republican primary in the 61st Assembly District race Tuesday night.

Amanda Nedweski of Pleasant Prairie won the race with 5,029 votes, or 56.95% of the polling, defeating Mike Honold, of Brighton, who garnered 3,785 votes for 42.87 %, according to the unofficial results. The official results are pending a canvass of the votes on Aug. 15, according to Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora.

Nedweski will face Democrat Max Winkels, of Randall, in the general election on Nov. 8. Winkels ran unopposed in Tuesday’s partisan primary receiving 3,298 votes or 99.76% of those cast. Nedweski and Winkels are vying for the assembly seat previously held by long-time legislator Samantha Kerkman who was elected Kenosha County executive in April.

Nedweski, who herself was elected in the spring to the County board representing the 16th District, said she campaigned on public safety, the economy and education, three issues that resonated with voters in the district. In canvassing 4,000 doors with her two campaigns, Nedweski said residents in the district have especially felt the economic crunch with inflation that has left many struggling.

“They’re struggling with where is this economic crisis going to go? And they don’t feel positive about it,” she said. “As the first day of school ramps up, you know, they’re concerned and they’re anxious about are there going to be suddenly new restrictions like there were (during the pandemic). They’re concerned with what’s happening in the curriculum.

“They want to have more transparency and they want to have more accountability,” said Nedweski, co-chair for Moms for Liberty of Kenosha County, which advocated for a parents bill of rights, which was passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature, but later vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. “Parents want to have an equal partnership in their child’s education … even people without children are very, very concerned about what’s happening in schools because it’s affecting us culturally overall.”

Nedweski said election integrity has also been an issue.

“People acknowledge that regardless of the investigations and proof of fraud or no proof of fraud, doubt has been cast and we need to restore trust in our elections process,” she said. “And I’m very committed to that effort.”

Honold, who ran a campaign that focused on law enforcement and public safety had endorsements that included members of the Kenosha police and fire departments, as well as the county sheriff’s department.

“I ran with the hope of helping get them the resources that they need to ensure the safety of residents of Kenosha County.

Honold said that with 2020 civil unrest still fresh in minds of voters, he said he was “very glad” voters approved Kenosha’s public safety referendum which will allow the city to exceed its levy limit to hire an additional 10 police officers and six firefighters, with associated equipment. As a result, the levy will rise to 3.3 % or an increase of $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738.

“Police departments and fire departments need more help,” he said.

The candidates complimented each other for running overall “clean campaigns.”

“I’m glad that he and I were able to make that agreement from the start and stick to it because, you know, negativity is not the way to go and the voters don’t like it,” said Nedweski.

“It was a good race, a clean race. And, I’m happy that it wasn’t a negative race and I’m very happy both sides kept it clean,” said Honold. “That’s the way more elections should be run. Let the chips fall where they may.”

Winkels could not immediately be reached for comment.