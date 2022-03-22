New Twin Lakes Village Hall makes debut

TWIN LAKES — Monday marked the first Village Board meeting in the new Village Hall at 105 E. Main St.

Village staff made the move last week from the former hall across the street. The municipal offices are located on the upper level of the new two-story building, accessed by an at-grade entrance off of Main Street.

“The two upgrades that residents will notice and will enhance services are the community room and the new board room,” Village Administrator Laura Roessling said. “The Board room has enhanced audio and visual features. There are now microphones that amplify for board members and the audience. There are also large screens for the audience to view the agenda information on and follow along with the meeting.”

The new Twin Lakes Community Center, located on the lower level, which also has an entrance off of Lance Drive, is still getting its finishing touches and is not yet open. Also, the elevator is still being installed.

“The community room is a large space that residents can rent out,” Roessling said. “The space can hold up to 150 people. It has a warming kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, tables and chairs. The community room will also be where we hold all of our village elections.”

A public open house will be held once the entire building is complete, Roessling said.

Scherrer Construction is completing the work on the $2.9 million project for the 12,000-square-foot building. Roessling said the village stayed within its initial budget for the project.

The village purchased the land for $84,000 after exploring several possible locations. This site was chosen because it came with the lowest site preparation cost ($456,726). The village began budgeting for the project several years ago and had set aside $500,000 to be used toward the total project cost. The remainder was borrowed.

The exterior design features brick and stone accents and a pergola outside the lower-level community center facing Lake Mary. Each level of the new hall will have 6,700 square feet of space.

The office level includes the board meeting room, a conference room and offices for the administrator staff, judge and building inspector, among other spaces. There are service windows where the public can interact with village staff, building department staff and municipal court staff.

The parking lot off Main Street features 24 spaces. An additional 48-stall parking lot will eventually be located across the street from the existing hall. Overflow parking for the community center will be available at Lance Park.

