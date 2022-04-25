Pleasant Prairie appoints interim village administrator Monday evening

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Pleasant Prairie Village Board voted to name the village’s finance director as interim village administrator after declining to renew the contract of its current administrator Monday evening.

Administrator Nathan Thiel’s contract is set to expire this week.

The appointment of Kathy Goessi as interim administrator received support from all village trustees. Goessi was sworn in during the meeting.

Tom Shircel, assistant village administrator, has been carrying out Thiel’s responsibilities while Thiel is on paid time off.

Thiel was hired in 2018 after a nearly year-long search for an administrator after Mike Pollocoff, the village’s first administrator, retired after 32 years of service.

The March 28th agenda of the Village Board meeting included a reference to a closed session to discuss “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data” of an employee “and specifically as it relates to the position of village administrator.”

Thiel was not at Monday’s meeting. No one from the public spoke during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting.

It’s not clear why Thiel’s contract was not renewed. The Kenosha News has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for recent documents relating to the village administrator position to the village. A decision on such documents is expected this week.

After the meeting, Pollocoff said that “Nathan and the board think it was a good time to make a split and go from there.”

Pollocoff said the details of his exit agreement are still being worked out.

“I think it’s not that he was actually doing a bad job, but I think it was just looking at the issues and things that are going ahead of us that we were going to make a change and this would be a good time to do it,” Pollocoff said. “I think it’s a matter of meeting the goals in the village and getting things done.”

Pollocoff declined to go into any specifics about Thiel’s performance.

Pollocoff said Goessi, who has served the village for some 25 years, is well qualified to take over the administrative role.

“She’s done an excellent job as our finance director. She runs a really good office,” Pollocoff said during the meeting, adding that department touches many aspects of the village. “She’s going to do fine.”

A nationwide search for a new administrator is expected to soon begin.

