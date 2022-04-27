Pleasant Prairie finalizes separation agreement with administrator; non-renewal unrelated to public works director probe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has approved a separation agreement with its administrator after deciding not to renew his contract last month.

On Wednesday, the board voted 4-0 on a severance agreement for Administrator Nathan Thiel, whose contract expires at the end of the month. The agreement would pay Thiel his current salary for a year. Thiel's earns an annual salary of $160,000 for 2022.

Thiel's contract renewal had been on a year-to-year basis since the time he was hired in four years ago. The board met in closed session for about 20 minutes to consider the terms of the agreement before voting in open session on Thiel's severance.

"Basically, the terms are just based on his contract," said Village Board Trustee Mike Pollocoff, who presided as acting president at the special meeting."The contract provides that he'll get one year's salary, health and dental insurance paid monthly with the employee's share ... it's COBRA insurance."

The agreement also covers the administrator's cell phone expenses for the month, about $30, according to Pollocoff.

"We agreed to provide him a reference letter for his work and time here for the things he accomplished," he said. "Both sides agreed we're not going to disparage each other and we'd treat each other well."

Thiel was not present for the board vote in open session, but had signed off on the agreement prior to its vote.

The reasons for Thiel’s contract non-renewal were not discussed during the open session Wednesday and remain unclear. The Kenosha News, however, has filed open records requests for recent documents relating to the administrator's position and his duties with the village. A decision on the request from the village on the documents is expected soon.

Pollocoff described the split as "mutual." He called Thiel "professional" and a "bright guy" who could be successful in future endeavors.

"He's a professional," Pollocoff said. "But I think there were things we felt needed to be improved on and needed to get done."

Village says not related to probe

Pollocoff said Thiel's departure was not related to the ongoing investigation related to Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr.

Steinbrink Jr., who has been public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years, is currently on paid administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint filed earlier this spring. The investigation was turned over to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department in mid-April. The Kenosha News has also filed multiple open record requests with the village and the sheriff's department related to the public works's director's employment and the nature of the investigation, respectively.

Village Board President John Steinbrink said he recused himself from voting on Thiel's severance. He has also recused himself in decisions related to the younger Steinbrink, his son, as both incidents began to escalate publicly at similar times.

Pollocoff, however, said the process for Thiel's current job performance evaluation had already been underway before the complaint against the public works director surfaced.

Pollocoff said he's also aware of the public perception that have tied the two incidents together.

"They're two different things ... I don't think they believe it (that they're not tied together)," said Pollocoff. "But, really, I don't even know what to tell you about John Jr. because it's all going through the Racine County Sheriff's Department. We're not going to know anything until they're done."

On Monday, the Village Board at its regular meeting voted unanimously appointing Kathy Goessl, the village's finance director, as interim administrator. Goessl was sworn in during the meeting. Tom Shircel, assistant village administrator, had been carrying out Thiel’s responsibilities while Thiel is on paid time off.

Thiel was hired in 2018 after a nearly year-long search for an administrator after Pollocoff, the village’s first administrator, retired after 32 years of service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.