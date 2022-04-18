Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator's contract reportedly not renewed

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has not renewed the Pleasant Prairie village administrator's contract set to expire in less than two weeks amid uncertainty over who is running the municipality and an investigation into the Public Works director.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel, who joined the village in 2018, is currently on paid time off, according to communications manager Steven Linn.

Linn said Thiel's contract is set to expire April 30 and the Village Board has not renewed it. He declined to state whether or not it would, or if it would be added to the agenda for the village's next meeting on April 25.

The March 28th agenda of the Village Board meeting included a reference to a closed session to discuss "employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data" of an employee "and specifically as it relates to the position of Village Administrator."

"The Village Board has not taken any action to renew (the contract)," Linn said, adding he couldn't comment more on the matter.

Linn said Tom Shircel, assistant village administrator, is carrying out Theil's responsibilities this week.

Village Board President John Steinbrink could not be reached for comment despite numerous attempts.

The Kenosha News has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for recent documents relating to the village administrator position to the village. None of the village trustees could be reached for comment by phone Monday morning.

Thiel was hired after a nearly year-long search for an administrator after Mike Pollocoff, the village’s first administrator, retired after 32 years of service.

Public Works director probe

John Steinbrink Jr., who has been public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years, is currently on paid administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint. The investigation was turned over to the Racine County Sheriff's Department last week.

“The Village of Pleasant Prairie has placed a Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave pending an investigation into the employee’s work for the Village. In the interest of complete transparency, we have asked an outside agency – the Racine County Sheriff’s Office—to conduct that investigation,” the village stated in a release.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share any additional details at this time. We will keep the public abreast of any information on Village personnel matters as we are able to share them,” it further stated.

The News has also submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for recent documents relating to Steinbrink Jr.

