Pleasant Prairie voters approve $1.6 million public safety referendum; Kedrow unseats Williamson in only contested board race

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Voters approved a $1.6 million referendum that would allow Pleasant Prairie to increase its tax levy by $1.6 million to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers next year.

On Tuesday night, the public safety referendum was favored 2,370 to 2,199, according to completed but unofficial vote tallies. The polling is considered unofficial until a canvass of the votes on Friday.

The referendum asked village voters to exceed the levy limit to fund the hiring of four police officers and 12 fire-medics. Currently serving the village are 36 sworn police officers and 25 full-time fire-medics.

“I think it’s really going to help the community. We’re very helpful and grateful and happy that it passed,” Village Fire Chief Craig Roepke said late Tuesday.

Roepke also said he was encouraged by previous surveys, which indicated that residents wanted to maintain the public safety services that are part of the quality of life they experience in the village.

“I was encouraged by the last numbers that I saw," said Village Police Chief David Smetana, while cautiously optimistic of the referendum results. "As the representative of half of the public safety element of Pleasant Prairie, I can tell you I’m proud of the officers and proud of the effort we put forth in the referendum.

"I am grateful for the appreciation and support from the community."

Smetana credited voters with educating themselves about the referendum.

“We tried to reach as many people as possible, because what we really wanted was an educated group of voters to make that decision,” he said. “We tried to be as transparent as we could through the entire process. … I’m just grateful for the support of the community.”

Village administration also thanked the voters for turning out to back public safety efforts.

"The village appreciates the community support and takes pride in maintaining a fiscally responsible municipality," said Nathan Thiel, village administrator. "The additional public safety personnel in fire and rescue and police departments will ensure the necessary staff is available when residents, visitors and businesses need quality public safety services."

By state law, the village is limited to a 2.57% increase to the tax levy in 2023, which would put the levy at $14,619,727 for next year. However, the referendum calls for a 10.94% increase, or $1.6 million, on that levy, which would result in a total levy of $16,219,727 for next year. The referendum then includes an increase of $1.6 million on the levy each fiscal year.

Because a majority of village voters approved the referendum, residential and commercial property taxpayers will see an estimated increase of $42 per year on their tax bill — or approximately $3.50 per month for every $100,000 of property value, starting next year.

The village draws upon 50% residential and 50% commercial properties for its tax base to support the levy, which is no different with the referendum. Owners of commercial and residential properties are paying an equal share.

Since 2010, fire and rescue service calls in the village have increased by 62%. Many of them have been “patient assists,” which involve residents over the age of 65 who’ve experienced falls or have needed help with other issues.

Over the last decade, the number of calls police officers have responded in the village to has increased by 7% and, broken down to the last two years, by 12.5%, according to police department data.

Williamson vs Kedrow

In the only contested race in the village Tuesday, newcomer James Kedrow unseated one-term incumbent Brock Williamson, a local landscape architect and project manager, for the Village Board Trustee No. 4 seat by a vote of 2,093 to 1,800. A retired physician’s assistant and U.S. Army veteran, Kedrow has said he wanted to give voters a choice for a “conservative candidate.”

“I hope to do the best I can for the citizens of Pleasant Prairie … to make the village a beautiful place they continue living in," Kedrow said.

In addition, Kedrow has said he wants improved transparency, ensuring taxes are spent wisely and to promote individual freedom and liberty.

