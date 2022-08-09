Police and fire referendum approved by majority of Kenosha voters, unofficial results show

A majority Kenosha residents voted in favor of an increase in the tax levy so the city can hire additional police officers and firefighters with associated equipment, according to unofficial primary election results Tuesday night.

The unofficial results of the referendum were 7,059 (53%) in favor and 6,246 (47%) opposed. The results become official with a canvass of the votes on Aug. 15.

The city hopes to hire 10 additional police officer positions with associated equipment to “enhance the police department’s ability to fulfill all of the department’s response and preventative responsibilities,” according to the resolution for the referendum.

The city also hopes to hire six additional firefighter positions with associated equipment.

City leaders plan to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on upon which the city can legally tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services and then collect tax in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Mayor John Antaramian via the referendum had proposed an increase to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.

The owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly an additional $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.

City residents were asked the following question:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Kenosha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.654%, which results in a levy of $75,763,738. Shall the City of Kenosha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for purpose of additional police and fire protection services, by a total of 3.3%, which results in a levy of $78,263,738, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $2,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

The City Council voted 16 to 1 in May for the referendum after about an hour of debate.

Antaramian strongly supported the referendum.

"It allows us to add more police and fire and that's the important thing," Antaramian said late Tuesday. He added that he always expected the referendum to pass.

"I think the community feels strongly about having enough officers to take care of the needs of the community," Antaramian said. "I think that people look at public safety as an important aspect of the community.

"We'll put this into the coming budget," he added. "Once it is passed for next year we can start hiring as rapidly as possible."

Still, Antaramian said he hopes state lawmakers change state statutes on how cities are funded so that officers can be hired "as they are needed" by local municipal leaders.

City voters weren't the only ones to approved a public safety referendum. Earlier this year, voters in the Village of Pleasant Prairie approved a $1.6 million referendum that would allow Pleasant Prairie to increase its tax levy by $1.6 million to hire 16 new public safety employees, 12 firefighters and four police officers next year.

This is a developing story.