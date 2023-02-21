SALEM LAKES — Salem School District voters will have incumbent Dana Powers and challenger Nicole Hass to choose from in the April election for School Board following Tuesday night's primary.

Hass topped the polling with 620 votes, or 48.55%, while Powers, currently president of the School Board garnered 495 votes, or 38.76%, according to the unofficial returns published on the Kenosha County elections webpage. Also running was Alex Attiah, who came in third with 144 votes, or 11.28%. There were 18 write-ins. Results are unofficial pending the completion of the County Board of Canvass on Feb. 28.