SALEM LAKES — Salem School District voters will have incumbent Dana Powers and challenger Nicole Hass to choose from in the April election for School Board following Tuesday night's primary.
Hass topped the polling with 620 votes, or 48.55%, while Powers, currently president of the School Board garnered 495 votes, or 38.76%, according to the unofficial returns published on the Kenosha County elections webpage. Also running was Alex Attiah, who came in third with 144 votes, or 11.28%. There were 18 write-ins. Results are unofficial pending the completion of the County Board of Canvass on Feb. 28.
Hass and Powers will advance to the general election on April 4.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from county teams during the 2022 high school baseball season
INDIAN TRAIL VS TREMPER
Indian Trail’s Tanner Johnson delivers a pitch during a Southeast Conference baseball game Tuesday against Tremper at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field. A three-run sixth inning propelled the Trojans to a 7-4 win in the first of a three-game series this week between the crosstown rivals.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS TREMPER
Tremper’s Jalani Hudnall takes a swing during a Southeast Conference baseball game Tuesday against Indian Trail at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field. The Trojans beat the Hawks on Tuesday and Thursday to take the first two games of a three-game SEC series this week.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS TREMPER
Tremper's Wyatt Modory delivers a pitch during a Southeast Conference baseball game Tuesday against Indian Trail at Tremper's Andy Smith Field. A three-run sixth inning propelled the Trojans to a 7-4 win in the first of a three-game series this week between the crosstown rivals.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS TREMPER
Indian Trail's Seth Choi hits during a game against Tremper at Andy Smith Field on Tuesday, April 27, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS BADGER
Indian Trail's Seth Koci hits during a non-conference baseball game against Lake Geneva Badger on Wednesday, April 21, at Indian Trail. The Hawks won, 5-2.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS BADGER
Indian Trail's Tanner Johnson delivers a pitch during a non-conference baseball game against Lake Geneva Badger on Wednesday, April 21, at Indian Trail. The Hawks won, 5-2.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
INDIAN TRAIL VS BADGER
Indian Trail's Nate Urban swings during a non-conference baseball game against Lake Geneva Badger on Wednesday, April 21, at Indian Trail. The Hawks won, 5-2.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper’s Jalani Hudnall runs to first base during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
LEFT: Tremper’s Simon Koziol connects with the ball in front of Bradford catcher Jared Barden during a Southeast Conference baseball game at Wavro Field on Wednesday. RIGHT: Tremper’s Jalani Hudnall slides into home plate on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Bradford’s Jacob Heyden throws to first base during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Tremper at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper’s Wyatt Modory takes a cut during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper’s Rory Dutton delivers a pitch during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper's Jalani Hudnall slides into home plate during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper's Rory Dutton delivers a pitch during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREMPER VS BRADFORD
Tremper's Wyatt Modory eyes his foul ball during a Southeast Conference baseball game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Wednesday. The Trojans won, 15-5 in five innings.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph's Eric Kenesie fields a grounder during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph's Joey Beirne delivers a pitch during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph’s Eric Kenesie slides safely into home plate after beating the throw during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC Photos, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph's Peter Visconti hits during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph's Andrew Setter, right, gets a five from teammate Jonathan Warosh after crossing home plate during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph’s Andrew Setter catches a fly ball during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS BURLINGTON
St. Joseph's Tommy Santarelli makes contact with the ball during a Metro Classic Conference baseball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 11-3, to clinch their third consecutive outright Metro Classic title.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
