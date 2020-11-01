Preparations for Trump rally at Kenosha Regional Airport on Monday night

Although not as well-traveled as the president over the past few month, Democratic challenger Joe Biden similarly has been getting his face seen at socially distanced events throughout the country more and more as of late. On Friday alone, he was in Des Moines, Iowa; then was scheduled to visit St. Paul, Minn., and Milwaukee.

It will be the president’s first time back in the city since he visited the city on Sept. 1 following riots in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Since then, Trump has repeatedly stated he “saved Kenosha” by sending in federal troops, a statement that Wisconsin officials painted as misleading since federal officers were already in the city and it was Gov. Tony Evers, not Trump, who activated the National Guard — although some, including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, have claimed that Evers would have been slower to act if it weren’t for Trump’s urging.

Biden made a stop in Kenosha on Sept. 3 when he met with community leaders at a Grace Lutheran Church to discuss the unrest in the wake of the Blake shooting and social justice and equality issues.

Party faithful excited