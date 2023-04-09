Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has high hopes for the revitalization efforts in Uptown and hopes area residents will begin benefiting from them later this year or early next year.

Antaramian said the city moved forward quickly with plans to rebuild and remodel the neighborhood after the historic looting and arson that the area faced in August 2020. A fire just weeks before the riots also leveled a storefront on the east side of 22nd Avenue.

“Uptown is moving along nicely,” Antaramian said. “If you look at any of the other communities that had the civil unrest that we had and where there were areas that were destroyed, nobody is moving anywhere as fact as we are to my knowledge. ... I think Uptown is an exciting place.”

He said Uptown is key to the city’s future success.

“You are seeing the community continue to grow,” he said.

Lofts, store and library

Antaramian highlighted Gorman & Company, which is developing the Uptown Lofts to offer retail, affordable residential space and a much-needed grocery store. The first major tenants could begin moving in this summer.

Work is already well underway at the Uptown Lofts, which sits at 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenue, with the entire project expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or at the latest early 2024.

The first floor of the project will feature a children’s library, a small grocery store and a restaurant. Gorman & Company hopes to begin leasing the project’s 72 apartments to residents by Jan. 1, 2024.

“There are new units being put into the Uptown area with underground parking,” Antaramian said. “It’s workforce housing in the sense of what the income levels are in that facility so that it’s affordable. It’s a good product expanding into the neighborhood. People will be able to live in decent housing.”

He said renters would receive a tax credit and units range from about $1,000 to $1,300 per month depending on the size.

“It’s affordable,” Antaramian said, adding Gorman & Company have been “excellent” to work with.

Grocery store element

A grocery store and restaurant at the location were previously burned down in 2020.

Uptown Kenosha is considered by some to be a food desert, with many residents living more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket. The returning grocery store could help remedy the situation.

Since 2017, two large grocery stores have closed in the central city area, a Pick ‘n Save supermarket in the Uptown Brass neighborhood in 2017 and a Piggly Wiggly in Sun Plaza in 2018.

“The exciting part is that we’re going to get a grocery store back into the Uptown area,” Antaramian said. “We’re really excited about that. A restaurant is also coming in.”

Kenosha previously committed $1.25 million in federal stimulus funding to help fund the library. Mayor John Antaramian said the new library will be separate from the Uptown Library, which will remain open.

“I think a K-5 reading library is tremendously important to the Uptown area because the reading scores in that area are low and I believe that this will be very helpful in driving reading scores,” Antaramian said. “We need to get our reading scores up.”