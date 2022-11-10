Proposal to expand gravel-mining operation in Wheatland remains on hold

BRISTOL — A proposal to expand a gravel-mining operation in Wheatland remains delayed while a County Board committee seeks clarification on how it should move forward without a recommendation from elected officials of the town.

At issue is whether to amend the comprehensive plan that would accommodate a proposal from Meyer Material Co. for a 23.5-acre expansion on property north and east of an affiliated company, LaFarge Aggregates, operation on Dyer Lake.

The site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland borders Burlington to the north in Racine County, affecting residents on both sides of the county line.

It is currently designated as a farmland protection area. Plans call for changing it to an “extractive” farmland area that would also remain an isolated natural resource area.

Town's position 'compromised'

On Wednesday night, members of the Planning and Development Committee received correspondence from the town attorney who said that the Town Board was instructed not to vote on whether to amend the comprehensive plan after it failed to make a recommendation two months ago.

“We have received a response from them that the town attorney is stating that, while he can't say with certainty whether they will take the matter up, he is advising them not to since their collective position has been compromised for any further quasi-judicial decisions,” said Andy Buehler, the county’s director of planning and development. “And so with that, we're of the understanding that nothing would be happening at the town level and for us to wait (until) January.”

Last month, the county committee deferred making a decision until no later than its January meeting following nearly four hours of public hearing and its own deliberations. Supervisors on the committee had wanted to hear a definitive decision from the Town Board.

In September, the three-member Wheatland Town Board, which held its own public hearing, had no recommendation. According to minutes for the Sept. 26 meeting, a motion by Town Board Chairman William Glembocki to approve the change to the comprehensive plan did not have a second, producing no recommendation.

Also on the Town Board are supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, who later attended the committee's public hearing Oct. 12 in support of residents whose concerns included when or whether the site would ever be “retired." The site remains active past what was to be a 25-year usage then decommissioning as there are materials that can still be mined. Residents who live near the site also conveyed their worries over decreasing property values, their health and the health.

Expansion might not have to wait

Buehler said the committee would not necessarily have to wait until January if LaFarge (Meyer Materials) had addressed “all the concerns” that were raised during last month’s meeting.

“Right now, in our conversation with them, they feel they have addressed those things,” he said. Buehler added it was not certain whether the applicant was necessarily ready to come back to the committee as soon as next month.

But, supervisors said they wanted more information before going forward.

Supervisor John Franco wanted clarification on whether the town would be voting again on the amendment to which Buehler reiterated the town's elected officials have been advised not to. Franco also wondered how the town was “compromised.”

“It was in regards to what took place at this meeting with a couple of Town Board supervisors being present,” Buehler said. Franco questioned whether they were supposed to be present, but also found their presence “very revealing” and “very helpful.”

Buehler said he could not comment further on the specific legal issues involved and that additional information would have to come from the town. He said he brought forth the information in the event the committee wanted to consider a vote on the expansion sooner than later.

“Certainly the town knows they were sent information as to what the (committee’s) motion was. So they're aware of what the committee asked to be done. And this is the response that we have,” he said.

Franco said he found the town’s response “problematic.”

“I'd like to know more about why the … town’s attorney is recommending that,” he said.

Reached Thursday, Jeff Davison, the town's attorney, declined to comment on specific questions from the meeting because he was not present. He said, however, his written correspondence to the county is the recommendation.

"The county can accept, deny or modify the request regardless if the town makes a favorable or unfavorable recommendation," he said.

Further input, analysis needed

Supervisor Ed Kubicki suggested the issue remain stay on hold Wednesday because some committee members were not in attendance. Absent were supervisors Aaron Karow, committee chair, John O’Day and Andy Berg.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw, who suggested deferring action in the issue last month, would like Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone and Public Works and Facilities Director Shelly Billingsley to attend the next meeting Dec. 14, so they can discuss the “impact” to the county in the absence of the town’s recommendation.

Franco asked who from the town would be presenting its side if the town had no recommendation.

“It would all be handled right here (with the committee),” Buehler said.