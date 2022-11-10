Proposal to expand gravel-mining operation in Wheatland remains on hold

Wheatland Town Board Supervisor Andrew Lois tells the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee about the concerns of neighbors who live near a gravel operation that is proposing to expand with a 23.5-acre site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue during a public hearing Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. Residents of Wheatland and nearby Burlington to the north of 31st Street are concerned about a number of issues including noise and air pollution, safety and property value loss. Lois said they also want to know when the mining operation will eventually cease.
Terry Flores
A map of the proposed expansion site as part of the comprehensive plan amendment application.
KENOSHA COUNTY DOCUMENT
Representatives of Meyer Material Co. LLC, parent company of LaFarge Aggregates, which operates a gravel mining business in the Town of Wheatland, present their case for an expansion of operations during a public hearing before the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022.
Terry Flores
Kelly Peyron of Burlington expresses her concerns about the health of her neighbors who live near the LaFarge gravel mining operation during the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee public hearing held at the County Center in Bristol Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. The mining company is proposing to expand its operation to 23.5 acres on property in Wheatland near the Racine County border in Burlington.
Terry Flores
Members of the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee, left tables, deliberate over planning and zoning proposals for a proposed expansion of LaFarge Aggregates’ gravel mining operation in the Town of Wheatland following nearly four hours of public hearing testimonies and presentations Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. The committee later voted to defer the matter for up to 90 days.
BRISTOL — A proposal to expand a gravel-mining operation in Wheatland remains delayed while a County Board committee seeks clarification on how it should move forward without a recommendation from elected officials of the town.
At issue is whether to amend the comprehensive plan that would accommodate a proposal from Meyer Material Co. for a 23.5-acre expansion on property north and east of an affiliated company, LaFarge Aggregates, operation on Dyer Lake.
The site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland borders Burlington to the north in Racine County, affecting residents on both sides of the county line.
It is currently designated as a farmland protection area. Plans call for changing it to an “extractive” farmland area that would also remain an isolated natural resource area.
On Wednesday night, members of the Planning and Development Committee received correspondence from the town attorney who said that the Town Board was instructed not to vote on whether to amend the comprehensive plan after it failed to make a recommendation two months ago.
“We have received a response from them that the town attorney is stating that, while he can't say with certainty whether they will take the matter up, he is advising them not to since their collective position has been compromised for any further quasi-judicial decisions,” said Andy Buehler, the county’s director of planning and development. “And so with that, we're of the understanding that nothing would be happening at the town level and for us to wait (until) January.”
Last month, the county committee deferred making a decision until no later than its January meeting following nearly four hours of public hearing and its own deliberations. Supervisors on the committee had wanted to hear a definitive decision from the Town Board.
In September, the three-member Wheatland Town Board, which held its own public hearing, had no recommendation. According to minutes for the Sept. 26 meeting, a motion by Town Board Chairman William Glembocki to approve the change to the comprehensive plan did not have a second, producing no recommendation.
Also on the Town Board are supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, who later attended the committee's public hearing Oct. 12 in support of residents whose concerns included when or whether the site would ever be “retired." The site remains active past what was to be a 25-year usage then decommissioning as there are materials that can still be mined. Residents who live near the site also conveyed their worries over decreasing property values, their health and the health.
Expansion might not have to wait
Buehler said the committee would not necessarily have to wait until January if LaFarge (Meyer Materials) had addressed “all the concerns” that were raised during last month’s meeting.
“Right now, in our conversation with them, they feel they have addressed those things,” he said. Buehler added it was not certain whether the applicant was necessarily ready to come back to the committee as soon as next month.
But, supervisors said they wanted more information before going forward.
Supervisor John Franco wanted clarification on whether the town would be voting again on the amendment to which Buehler reiterated the town's elected officials have been advised not to. Franco also wondered how the town was “compromised.”
“It was in regards to what took place at this meeting with a couple of Town Board supervisors being present,” Buehler said. Franco questioned whether they were supposed to be present, but also found their presence “very revealing” and “very helpful.”
Buehler said he could not comment further on the specific legal issues involved and that additional information would have to come from the town. He said he brought forth the information in the event the committee wanted to consider a vote on the expansion sooner than later.
“Certainly the town knows they were sent information as to what the (committee’s) motion was. So they're aware of what the committee asked to be done. And this is the response that we have,” he said.
Franco said he found the town’s response “problematic.”
“I'd like to know more about why the … town’s attorney is recommending that,” he said.
Reached Thursday, Jeff Davison, the town's attorney, declined to comment on specific questions from the meeting because he was not present. He said, however, his written correspondence to the county is the recommendation.
"The county can accept, deny or modify the request regardless if the town makes a favorable or unfavorable recommendation," he said.
Further input, analysis needed
Supervisor Ed Kubicki suggested the issue remain stay on hold Wednesday because some committee members were not in attendance. Absent were supervisors Aaron Karow, committee chair, John O’Day and Andy Berg.
Supervisor Brian Bashaw, who suggested deferring action in the issue last month, would like Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone and Public Works and Facilities Director Shelly Billingsley to attend the next meeting Dec. 14, so they can discuss the “impact” to the county in the absence of the town’s recommendation.
Franco asked who from the town would be presenting its side if the town had no recommendation.
“It would all be handled right here (with the committee),” Buehler said.
In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.
But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.
Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.
Wheatland Town Board Supervisor Andrew Lois tells the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee about the concerns of neighbors who live near a gravel operation that is proposing to expand with a 23.5-acre site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue during a public hearing Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. Residents of Wheatland and nearby Burlington to the north of 31st Street are concerned about a number of issues including noise and air pollution, safety and property value loss. Lois said they also want to know when the mining operation will eventually cease.
Representatives of Meyer Material Co. LLC, parent company of LaFarge Aggregates, which operates a gravel mining business in the Town of Wheatland, present their case for an expansion of operations during a public hearing before the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022.
Kelly Peyron of Burlington expresses her concerns about the health of her neighbors who live near the LaFarge gravel mining operation during the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee public hearing held at the County Center in Bristol Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. The mining company is proposing to expand its operation to 23.5 acres on property in Wheatland near the Racine County border in Burlington.
Members of the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee, left tables, deliberate over planning and zoning proposals for a proposed expansion of LaFarge Aggregates’ gravel mining operation in the Town of Wheatland following nearly four hours of public hearing testimonies and presentations Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022. The committee later voted to defer the matter for up to 90 days.