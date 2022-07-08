Proposal to require secret ballot for election of Kenosha City Council president fails

A proposal to require a secret ballot election among alderpersons when selecting a Kenosha City Council president failed to pass Wednesday night.
A proposed ordinance change would have required council members to vote by secret ballot during the organizational meeting following elections. The City Council president presides over meetings when the mayor is absent and serve as “acting mayor” during the absence or inability of the mayor to do so.
The ordinance change was sponsored by Ald. Holly Kangas and co-sponsored by Alds. Bill Siel, Rollin Pizzala, Ruth Dyson and Daniel Prozanski. Currently, only a nominated candidate may request an election by secret ballot and have the clerk count the votes.
The role of City Council president is currently held by Ald. Rocco LaMacchia. He was unanimously elected City Council president by his colleagues during the city’s spring organizational meeting to replace Ald. David Bogdala.
LaMacchia was elected after an agreement was reached where Ald. Jan Michalski pulled his name from consideration for president and nominated LaMacchia. In turn, Michalski was elected chair of the council’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee.
Wednesday’s ordinance change failed 6 to 9 with all sponsors voting for it along with Ald. Brandi Ferree and Michalski.
Alds. Kelly MacKay and Prozanski were absent Wednesday.
Kangas said she sponsored the resolution because she believes some council members may be intimidated from voting for their preferred candidate if their vote is public or may be pressured or coerced into voting for a certain candidate.
“First and foremost, I want to say (this ordinance proposal) never had anything to do with the two qualified candidates that recently ran for council president but instead it has everything to do with the process. During this most recent election we had one qualified candidate drop out before the vote. When I asked him about it he indicated he didn’t have the votes,” Kangas said.
Kangas said the night of the election there was “so much fenagling going on in this room between the back hall, the computer room, all over.”
“It was decided long before we ever took that vote. That is the purpose of my ordinance (proposal). The election of council president is very important to this body as they are the acting mayor when the actual mayor isn’t available,” she added. “Why must candidates know if they will win or not before the election process takes place? One alderperson who is against my proposed ordinance told me that it wouldn’t be fair if someone tells you they would vote for you and then they actually vote differently. I say, so what? What are we in third grade? Have you never changed your mind at the last minute?”
Kangas said the voice vote for president is “intimidating” and “borders on bullying.”
Siel said he had some of the “same frustration” as Kangas after the spring vote.
“I’ve supported it through the committee process,” Siel said. “I’m not going to change my mind tonight based on the experience on other elections and how they’ve been conducted.”
However, Bogdala was “totally opposed to this ordinance.”
“I don’t think any vote — whether it’s for council president, whether it’s for the appointment of a Mayor’s Youth Commission or obviously any ordinance or resolution — no vote should be by secret ballot. I’ve never liked that from the very beginning. When I heard that there was going to be a change to this I actually thought it would be the other way around. That we would be eliminating the potential for a secret ballot,” Bogdala said.
Bogdala said he believes “fully in transparency.”
“There was a vote that was taken at our organizational meeting. If you didn’t like the ‘process’ or you didn’t like the candidate that was there, the mayor asked for unanimous consent and nobody spoke up, so that’s a unanimous vote,” he said. “I do think it’s important — I think I said it that evening — I think it’s important that we work together, we compromise. There was discussion between the two individuals and that’s what they came up with and at the end of the day you can vote for him or not vote for him. I don’t know that it’s bullying. I’m not sure where that came from.”
LaMacchia said canvassing for votes is nothing new and occurs on nearly every level of government.
“Cities do it, states do it, and they do it all the way to Washington. They canvas votes. That’s what you do,” he said. “This has been going on for years and I don’t see a problem the way it’s been running. If you didn’t want to vote for me you could have pressed the other button.”
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said, “It’s all about transparency.”
“I don’t think we ought to hide anything and that’s why I’m a no vote tonight,” he said.
Republicans blame mental health issues for regularly occurring mass shootings in the United States, but statistical evidence shows it plays a very minor part.
I think mental health is a significant factor if you consider not the shooters but the enthusiastic supporters of unfettered gun rights. Their reluctance to put human life above their devotion to guns is seriously crazy. Guns far outnumber citizens, and assault weapons are de rigueur for the MAGA crowd. No one feels safe in any public venue, and passing legislation to address this epidemic is like pulling teeth.
With over 300 mass shootings in 2022, Republicans have done the bare minimum to reassert some sanity into the situation, and GOP legislators continue to use gun access as a political wedge issue. If the mentally unsound are a major contributor of gun violence, those people appear to be right-wing legislators.
Unfortunately, in today’s American elections, we are rarely given that option. Instead, we are presented a binary choice of candidates winnowed by the most extreme party loyalists, and we hold our noses as we select the lesser of two evils. The party then in power tries to govern from the fringes while the opposition has no choice but to oppose the hardcore legislation produced by the ruling party. The wonder isn’t so much that nothing gets done as that our government functions at all.
No one solution can fix the problem, but the obvious first step is to remove legislative redistricting from the political process. Our legislatures will continue to be populated by dogmatic, uncompromising zealots until legislators are prevented from gerrymandering safe districts.
Wisconsin will have a primary election on Aug. 9. Please do not vote for any candidate who will not support nonpartisan legislative redistricting.
I must disagree with the June 26 letter to the editor that proposed former Vice President Mike Pence enter the pantheon of those who are enshrined in John F. Kennedy's book "Profiles in Courage."
Granted, Pence did not buckle under former President Donald Trump's attempts to force him to overturn the 2020 election results. Pence did what he was legally required to do, plain and simple.
If we want to nominate people for "Profiles in Courage," we need look no further than U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. She has lost her role in the House Republican leadership for calling out Trump's "big lie" and voting to impeach him. As a result, she faces the strong possibility of losing her House seat. She has essentially put her entire political career at risk.
The majority of Republican members of Congress who fear incurring Trump's wrath belong in a different book: "Profiles in Cowardice" -- author U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
I am now 70. Though I am healthy and fit for a person my age, I know without doubt that were I elected president (I am not running) the job would require much more energy than I could muster.
The Constitution says a president must be at least 35 years old but sets no maximum age. Given that the average lifespan of an American in 1776 was 35 years, the Founding Fathers likely dismissed any concerns related to a president being too old to meet the demands of the job.
We must recognize that, in addition to experience, wisdom, intelligence, character and confidence, a presidential candidate should have energy, vitality and patience. These latter three are very hard to maintain as one ages. I believe that so much that I will never again happily vote for a candidate who is older than I am.
For those people who disagree with my opinion, I offer up the varied shortcomings displayed by the last two presidents. Regardless of your political affiliation, I urge you to support candidates who are best qualified to take on the onerous position of U.S. president.
The Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting was too close to home.
What is the solution? The call for increased mental health services is a great idea. But how do you identify those disturbed 18- to 22-year-olds who are alienated from their families, are done with school and have few friends? We have to look at the weapons they use.
No one needs a military-style gun. The Constitution does guarantee the right to arms. But that was written decades ago when settlers had to protect themselves with no police or army. It is a part of the Constitution that has limited use these days.
No military weapons were ever in the minds of our ancestors when they added the "right to bear arms" to our Constitution. Someone tell me why anyone needs to owns a military weapon that blows a human body apart, other than "it is my constitutional right."
Are progressives born without any commonsensical economics in their DNA, or does persistent anti-capitalist propaganda take a toll on their developing brains?
A case in point would be the Biden administration's disastrous energy policies. From day one, through both words and deeds, Biden and his minions have conducted a full-scale assault on the American fossil fuel industry. Besides cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, he paused new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters a week later.
The Environmental Protection Agency has been weaponized to achieve progressive political goals at the expense of all Americans. A specific target for the EPA has been the small U.S. refineries, which produce much of America's gasoline and diesel fuel. The Securities and Exchange Commission has introduced measures to make it more difficult for the oil and gas industry to access funds in the capital markets.
After doing everything in his power to constrict fossil fuels, Biden is now threatening a windfall profits tax on oil and gas production. In what world does increasing taxes on profits derived from a specific product lead to an increase in the supply of that product? Unbelievable.
Another week, another mass shooting in our country. No big surprise for us Americans who need to live in a atmosphere of continual danger, enabled by our society’s perceived "freedoms."
The recent killings in Highland Park, Illinois, by another disturbed young white man shines a light on how this could have been prevented. This country allows too much "freedom" to individuals without regard to how this endangers others.
Why was the alleged shooter allowed to put violent videos on You Tube? Under what misconstrued interpretation of our freedom of speech was that allowed? Countless other mass shooters have displayed their evil intentions on social media before their rampages.
Our society blindly follows the principles of the First Amendment without any conscience as to its possible tragic consequences, as displayed once again this Fourth of July. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press were never envisioned to be allowable if they harmed society.
And to no one’s surprise this killer’s weapon of choice was military-style rifle that has been used so often in mass shootings. This weapon of war is allowed to be owned because of the Supreme Court’s misguided view of our often misinterpreted Second Amendment.
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the abortion decision to the states, it’s up to our elected officials to protect preborn children by enforcing Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Democrats whine about losing their democracy. But when democracy produces a result they don't like, they will rebel against democracy.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, announced a lawsuit to challenge the enforceability of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Representatives from Planned Parenthood were in attendance.
During an abortion rights rally at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention, Gov. Evers said he will grant clemency to anyone who is charged and convicted of crimes for performing abortions in Wisconsin.
The executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, Heather Weininger, stated, “We are disappointed but not surprised to see that our top elected officials refuse to do their jobs and enforce the laws on our books. Rest assured, we’ll continue to work with the state Senate and Assembly to fight this lawsuit and, no matter what, we’ll continue our daily work of protecting mothers and babies throughout Wisconsin.”
Vote to replace Evers, Kaul and local district attorneys unwilling to enforce the law.
Richland County has had a stagnant population and basically stagnant property values for years. But it is located in one of the most scenic, hilly areas of the state with the Pine River and trout streams running through it and the Wisconsin River as its southern boundary.
I love living here where I am an integral part of a diverse-thinking community.
Our county as well as many other smaller counties is in financial trouble and having to make some major decisions. Recently, our state senator, Howard Marklein, R-Spring, stated that the county's financial troubles were a local issue.
State shared revenue to Richland County dropped 10% from 2001-2021 from $1.36 million in 2001 to $1.22 million in 2021. Meanwhile inflation has increased more than 40% between 2001 and 2021. If Richland County’s state shared revenues had kept pace with inflation, the annual amount of state shared revenue for 2021 would have been over $2 million.
We would not be in this deep trouble if the state kept up with shared revenue for mandated programs. The cuts that are being considered will greatly impact our quality of life as well as events and institutions that create economic development in the area.
I wish to publicly tell Sen. Marklein that this is not a local issue but a state issue, and he should start to care for his constituents.
Linda Gentes, Richland Center, Richland County supervisor
Imagine that a large private sector company had a CEO who made one horrible decision after another that adversely affected his employees and customers. All the while, this CEO blamed everyone else and refused to change. That person's employment would not last long.
Come November the only ray of hope left is to vote for each and every Republican on the ticket, regardless of the position. If you voted for President Joe Biden, you have no right to complain. If you're one of those that don't vote, shame on you. Register and vote in November.
I am conflicted. In light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, one would think that someone like me -- who esteems life from conception to grave -- would be sending up fireworks.
But I am not, and this is why.
The Supreme Court’s ruling changes law, but it does nothing to change hearts and minds. Yes, some pregnant women will be desperate enough to seek an abortion. But I’m also referring to the hearts and minds of those of us who claim to be pro-life when our actions testify that we are merely pro-birth.
Providing support through pregnancy and child birth and then sending a mother on her way with a box of diapers and a “God bless you” falls short. Do we really expect things to magically work out from then on? Our job isn’t done.
If we truly value life, we have a responsibility to support families throughout all of their child-rearing years. Mentor a young mother. Provide child care so a mom can work. Donate school supplies. Support programs in your community that invest in young people. The possibilities (and needs) are abundant.
I just put my flags out for the Fourth of July weekend, and I'm thinking about all of the energy that is going into so many protests and demonstrations that won't change a thing. Perhaps a little civics lesson is needed.
The United States of America is a democracy of, by and for the people. We are a nation of laws. Laws are based on the Constitution. Therefore, we are all equal under the law. We are all obligated to obey the laws, and the laws need to be equitably enforced.
Now, if we disagree with a law, it can be changed. If we find that the Constitution is not to our satisfaction, it can be changed or amended.
Whether it's gun control, abortion or civil rights, we can legally change laws in our democratic government. It's not easy, but your energy would be generated into proper, legitimate change.
The Wisconsin Idea shaped me as a physician and scientist. My daughter learned to walk across the frozen ice of Lake Mendota. I tried all the cheeses in Monroe. Since leaving, I've come back every summer to the lakes and biking trails, maintaining a connection I hoped to make more permanent in the future.
But I'm not coming this summer.
The ongoing anti-majoritarian rule, now entrenching GOP state board members beyond their terms, has gone too far. I grumbled at extreme partisan redistricting and rolled my eyes at a physical altercation between two Supreme Court justices. But these events are not aberrations, they shine light on the true essence of the Legislature and state Supreme Court. There is no interest in benefiting the majority of the state, only in hurting the opposition. There is no interest in moving forward, only in remaining stationary -- in power in perpetuity.
I cannot support a rot at the core. It is shameful that a beautiful state with decent people can be stained with such spiteful ugliness.
I keep seeing reporting indicating that the pro-life organizations stand ready to provide financial support during and after for women and families in crisis pregnancies. Where have they been? They could have been doing that all along.
They could have been encouraging Republican (the Democrats were already for these things) members of Congress to support such things as paid family leave, direct payments to working families for child care expenses, expanded Medicaid and increased minimum wages. They didn't show up, and those bills failed.
At the pump or supermarket, we are experiencing higher prices. Republican attempts to blame President Joe Biden and Democrats are unfounded and disingenuous.
The underlying causes of inflation are the pandemic and Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Democrats are offering concrete proposals to reduce prices, while Republicans cynically complain but offer no ideas of their own. Recently House Democrats passed legislation to cap insulin at $35 and prevent gas companies from price gouging. Not surprisingly, every Wisconsin Republican House member opposed these efforts.
Under Trump, the unemployment rate surged. Biden's unprecedented economic recovery has added millions of jobs and reduced the unemployment rate to near record lows.
Putin's war has strained the U.S. and world economies, but the international community under Biden's masterful leadership has stood firm against Putin's dangerous actions, with NATO becoming stronger.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who coordinates the Republican effort to control the Senate, has proposed a plan which could raise taxes on Wisconsin residents and sunset Social Security and Medicare. Today's higher prices would pale in comparison to the catastrophic impact of Scott's proposal on tens of millions of Americans.
Controlling inflation is imperative, which is why we must elect Democrats in November.
The irony of the State Journal's story placement was not lost on me Wednesday on page A11.
“How much for an island” was the headline for a story detailing the hot real estate market to build mansions on multimillion-dollar islands. That was juxtaposed with the follow up to the front-page piece on Dane County’s efforts to address homelessness. The gap between the super wealthy and everybody else keeps widening.
As the State Journal's coverage notes, it’s now reaching absurd levels.
The Paisan's building, built in 1971, had a useful life of 50 years. People live longer.
The Service Building and Service Annex on the UW-Madison campus are being demolished -- and they were built a century ago. They served for 100 years, and would serve for another 100 years if good architecture, structural integrity and sustainability were actually valued.
Syndicated columnist Ramesh Ponnuru's June 29 column, "The Constitution is conservative, like it or not," praised recent decisions by the Supreme Court. These decisions expanded gun rights, weakened the First Amendment's establishment clause on religion, and stripped women's constitutional ownership of their own bodies. Each ruling was "right on the law" and reflected how the "ratifying public" understood the Constitution's text.
Hogwash. Ponnuru's opinion is pure sophistry, a specious constitutional theory known as originalism devised in recent decades to justify the intent to roll back the court's advancement of civil rights since 1954, especially rulings outlawing desegregation, protecting access to contraception, legalizing gay marriage and protecting women's right to choose when or if to become mothers.
Originalism ignores the constitutional protection of fundamental human rights, such as privacy, not specifically spelled out in the Constitution. These are the "immunities and privileges" noted in Article 4 of the Constitution and strengthened in the 14th Amendment that also guarantees equal protection under the law, ensures due process and guards people's rights of life, liberty or property.
Liberty and property rights are being denied to women, though one's body is the most important form of property. Travel is an unenumerated right, too, but some states are planning to make interstate travel for abortions illegal. It's hypocrisy.
It seems every day the U.S. or state Supreme Court issues a ruling that takes us backward. We now have a ban on abortion, expanded gun rights, an Environmental Protection Agency without power, and state appointees who can't be removed even though their terms have expired.
Our elected officials also bear some of the blame. They've had chances to change laws but failed to recognize how low Republicans would sink to retain power.
If this doesn't fuel the urgency to vote in national, state and local elections, I fear nothing can. Please vote.
Is this an oxymoron or what? In order to bring an integrity tour one would think that those who are bringing it would have integrity. The GOP in no way has any integrity regarding elections or voting.
They continue to challenge the official election results with baseless lies -- no integrity. They spent at least one million dollars of Wisconsin taxpayers' money to "prove" election fraud -- another baseless lie, no proof, thus no integrity. They attempted to send a bogus group of electors to cast votes for the "Orange Monster" so he could win the Presidential election -- an illegal act, no integrity.
They continue to disregard the January 6 incident that unquestionably is an act of insurrection by traitors to the people, government and Constitution -- no integrity. Their political leaders, including several from our own state, continue to refuse to renounce that insurrection and thus, by association, are also traitors to the people, government and Constitution -- no integrity.
The paradox is blatant. They desire to preach to everyone about integrity (as if they have a corner on the market of integrity) but in reality they possess none of it.
The GOP should be ashamed of themselves for this ridiculous attempt to further cast their lies on the voting process in our state in an effort to disenfranchise more voters in Wisconsin communities.
My daughter is having a spinal fusion for scoliosis at UW Hospital. She will have a hospital stay of three to four days following her six- to eight-hour surgery. She has a father, step-father and mother (me) who are all her parents.
Current COVID policy is bad for her mental health because she is restricted to two parents per day supporting her in the hospital. These unnecessary restrictions are putting undue stress and burden on families.
I have spoken to her care team who have said they cannot make an exception, except in the case of end-of-life care. So my daughter needs to be near death to have the support of all her parents. Ridiculous.
Even the prestigious Mayo Clinic Hospital is allowing five support people per patient. I know I am not the only blended family who is being denied access to their child in the name of COVID. I beg you to open the hospital back up for the sake of your patients and their families. It's time for UW Health to put families first.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, can we now ban suppliers of Viagra, testosterone and health care providers of erectile dysfunction? It seems only fair that we treat men's and women’s bodies equally.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade thanks to the votes of three judges appointed by former President Donald Trump. These judges promised during their hearings that they would uphold precedent.
I wonder if that would be considered lying under oath? The ruling establishing Roe vs. Wade was over 50 years ago, which to me would qualify as an established precedent.
Women have had abortions long before this law. Many women died at the hands of back-alley practices and lethal home remedies. This ruling will not eliminate abortions because those who can pay and find a willing practitioner will be able to obtain them as they did prior to Roe v. Wade.
I didn't see any provision in the ruling that would help the woman care for the child that now must be delivered. The burden is placed entirely on the woman and not on the sperm contributor. Why is the Supreme Court more interested in the preservation of fetuses instead of the thousands of lives lost to gun violence each year.
Women should speak loudly and stand up to control their own health care decisions. Will a women's right to vote be the next established precedent to be overturned?
After years of neglecting needed repairs and upkeep, the owners a West Wilson Street building in Madison have caused there to be no other recourse than to tear the building down. Many tenants of this building have suffered losses due to the neglect. One notable tenant, Paisan's, is a Madison institution.
I can remember eating pasta in the iconic wooden high-backed booths at Paisan's restaurant in their original location back in the 1980s. Paisan's continued to thrive and serve the best pastas, pizzas and many other delectable meals for years in its current West Wilson Street location. Sitting on the patio or securing a table or booth overlooking the lake only added to the enjoyment of having a great meal there.
It would be a real shame to lose a Madison treasure such as Paisan's. I am hopeful that the owners of the building will do the right thing and reimburse Paisan's for their losses so the restaurant can move and continue to be a great place for Madison to go to eat.
This year our nation celebrates its 246th birthday of independence.
It is important to remember that our independence didn't come without the price of loss of life and the shedding of blood. Our nation had many struggles and pressures to become what it is today. We were blessed to have many statesmen and thinkers with impeccable values, and principles that has stood the test of time.
We desperately need a more united country. Witnessing much vitriol and anger just makes matters worse because of a person's ideology and point of view.
We all desire a safer and more orderly society, and it is imperative that people honor and respect our U.S. Constitution and obey God's Ten Commandments.
If the trend is reversed, it is obvious our society will be more peaceful and orderly today and in the future.
Congratulations to Nicki Vander Meulen for supporting the 4.7% teachers' raise and voting against a budget that does not include it.
I've watched the Madison schools deteriorate during the past four decades from a place where young teachers wanted to work, to a district to avoid. The lack of administrative leadership and support with an unnecessarily fat administration, the lack of a reasonable discipline policy and zero security have turned the school environment into a war zone.
Madison has one of the highest average household incomes in the state, yet does not pay their teachers what some communities with lesser incomes do. Many people moving into the area are avoiding the Madison School District and choosing suburban schools. How long will we be willing to allow this to go on?
We must retain the best teachers now by:
Listening to them.
Paying them appropriately.
Improving discipline.
Returning the student resource officers to improve safety.
Redistributing wasted administrative funds to teaching assistants where they'll do some good.
In the space of two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ensured that many more babies will be born, and that those children will not have a decent world in which to grow up.
I'm referring of course to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate coal emissions. These are two of the right-wing, hot-button issues. So let's stop pretending that the current Supreme Court is anything but a GOP puppet.
Many of the additional babies will be born by economically and socially challenged women, and many will be among those most severely affected by worsening climate change. (The wives and daughters of the wealthy GOP supporters will still be able to travel wherever necessary to get their abortions.)
Is this what's called "pro-life"? The right claims life begins at conception. But for them, apparently, it ends at birth.
Now that the Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, please consider this: Women will still continue to have "choices."
If you are unmarried, you can choose not to have sexual intercourse. If sex is your choice, you may choose to use a reliable form of contraception. And if conception should occur, you can even choose to carry the child to term and choose to place him or her up for adoption.
Please don't deceive yourself. Abortion is not birth control. Abortion is not health care. Abortion ends the life of a innocent human being.
Pro-life groups and legislators are rejoicing at the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now is the time for these groups to do the real work to support babies and children. They must provide government funds to:
Ensure all women have access to high-quality medical care during pregnancy, delivery and recovery.
Ensure all families have access to excellent, affordable health care, including contraception for those who use it.
Require that all companies give parental leave to both mothers and fathers.
Support the development of many more high-quality child care sites staffed by well-trained and well-paid teachers. Make these affordable for low- to middle-income parents.
Increase funding for all public schools. Stop funneling public funds to private and religious schools. This violates the separation of church and state.
“Wait!” you say. “This is way too expensive.”
Really? Think how much it costs to raise a child. If you block choice, you need to assume responsibility. If you are truly pro-life, then support life with needed money. You can give up something.
How about other rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wants to "reconsider" other decisions about rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
Does this mean he will also want to restore the ban on interracial marriage? Seems that this would be the next logical step.
Kathleen Kelly and Babette Wainwright, Madison, a same sex, interracial married couple
An acorn is not an oak tree. Not planting an acorn has no equivalence to chopping down a mature oak tree.
A tiny collection of cells, smaller than a sesame seed, does not have the same rights as an adult woman. Or it shouldn’t, unless reason and logic are thrown out the window.
The current anti-abortion movement has a murky history, based as much on political strategizing as on a concern for the life of a fertilized egg. (For example, the evangelical Southern Baptist Convention passed several resolutions generally in favor of abortion rights in the 1970s.)
Who has a “right to life”? Women. Full-grown adult women whose lives can be overturned, full of tragedy or destroyed by abortion bans. Keep that in mind when you vote in the next election.
As a proud and grateful fifth-generation Badger, I had the privilege of accompanying my son on a tour of UW-Madison. I love the Wisconsin Idea, my friendships and the education I received. Walking on Bascom Hill reminds me not only of my years on campus, but the stories I know by heart of my parents and grandparents, and the tales told of my great-great-grandmother’s time at UW.
I graduated at the height of the Casey Supreme Court case, a serious threat to Roe. I was an active pro-choice student. At 22, I was unsure of having children, but I always knew the choice was mine. On a brilliant June day sitting on a rock-hard yellow Memorial Union chair, I couldn’t help but feel a little less proud of Wisconsin and a whole lot less convinced that sending my son to UW was the right thing to do.
UW gave women in my family an education before they could vote, and each daughter has benefited from more freedoms and opportunities. A post-Roe Wisconsin might end that UW legacy. All I can say is shame on the legislators and voters of Wisconsin. It’s a sad day.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the talking heads of the media and those with political influence tried to brainwash us to believe the Constitution was altered and that somehow an abortion was a constitutional right.
Where in the Constitution is it written that murder is a right? Some people seem to think what is growing inside a woman is a Volkswagen and not a child. But abortion is not birth control, it is murdering a child. Birth control is the pill, a condom or even chastity. Birth control is a way to prevent a pregnancy. It is not for after-the-fact regret.
They twist the entire subject matter, arguing a woman can do as she wants with her body. Then they think otherwise when a vaccine mandate is involved. I guess the right to one's body only pertains to them.
Common sense has left the building. When I was in school -- and it was a public school -- they once taught you how to think, not what to think. I shall not be indoctrinated by others' views, or be persuaded by threats of violence.
Just one more thought if you'll allow such: Aren't you glad your mother didn't abort you?
In my undergraduate constitutional law class, my professor emphasized that case law (stare decisis) was only as solid as the next judicial ruling.
Democrats have known this for almost 50 years. One needs only to look at the questions asked of Supreme Court nominees by the Senate Judiciary Committee to see that they knew Roe v. Wade was tenuous. The Republicans have been clear on their intent to overturn this ruling.
I blame the Democrats for its downfall. They have had at least three opportunities under Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to codify abortion rights into law or the Constitution. Instead, they have sat on their thumbs and done nothing except wring their hands with every new court nominee.
It’s time to act. I call on our Democratic congressional delegation led by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, to codify abortion rights into law or, better yet, a constitutional amendment. If they fail to act -- vote them out. We deserve representatives willing to uphold our citizens' rights.
Now is the time for women to “choose” not to become pregnant.
Make sure you have done all you can to avoid becoming pregnant if you do not want to. Birth control for women is widely available in many different forms. Insist that your sexual partner use a condom. Surgical sterilization may be an option for you or your partner if you do not want any more children.
There are more choices for birth control now than at any time in history. Or you as a woman could always say “no,” if it seems risky. It is still your choice.
Be responsible for your reproductive choices -- a new way to look at being “pro-choice.”
As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).
Studies show that legal abortion has played an important role in reducing violent crime because unwanted children are at risk of having distressing lives and futures.
The writer complains that “Guns are getting all the blame” when mass shootings should be blamed on the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union for taking “God and creationism out of the schools and [leaving] the idea that everyone descended from slime and that there are no eternal consequences for anything that is done.”
Actions should be judged by consequences here on Earth, not based on the childish threat of hell or promise of heaven. Many shooters and terrorists are motivated by religious beliefs.
The greatest danger in our country today comes from extremist, white Christian nationalists such as those on Jan. 6, 2021. White Christian nationalists are anti-abortion because their god in Genesis commands of Eve, “I shall greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception ... thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.”
