Proposed advisory referendum asking voters whether firearms should be allowed on Kenosha County properties shot down at committee, board

A Kenosha County committee shot down a proposal to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot that would've given voters a chance to weigh in on whether legal gun owners, other than law enforcement officials, should be allowed to carry firearms at county buildings and properties.

Legislative Committee members Tuesday night initially voted and deadlocked 3-3 on their decision, one that in itself indicated the referendum proposal had failed. County Board Chair Gabe Nudo later unknotted the tie casting a dissenting vote against the proposal. Several residents turned out during committee and later at the County Board meeting calling for supervisors to approve the referendum question.

Originally not on the County Board's agenda, Nudo said following the committee meeting he had expedited the proposal Friday night as it was up against a deadline to be placed on the ballot in the November general election.

At the board level, procedural questions abounded and seemed to confound Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone as to whether the referendum proposal could be introduced despite its failing to pass in committee. In order to do so, however, the board would need to suspend its rules with a two-thirds majority allowing for its introduction.

While the vote to suspend the rules was 13-10, it failed to gain the necessary majority to bring the referendum proposal back for further discussion and deliberation. Voting in favor of suspending the rules were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeff Gentz, Laura Belsky, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O'Day, Andy Berg, John Franco, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, Monica Yuhas and Mark Nordigian. Voting against were supervisors Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, Nudo, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow.

The proposed advisory referendum sought to ask the following question of voters: “Should the Kenosha County Board allow firearms and electronic weapons legally possessed and carried per Wis. Stat. 175.60 to be allowed in any building or any grounds owned, leased, or controlled by Kenosha County, per Wis. State 175.60(16) (a) excluding the Kenosha County courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and Molinaro Building?”

Gentz had proposed the referendum, in part, due to the response from residents’ opposition to a County Board vote last month to repeal county policy barring anyone, with the exception of law enforcement officers, from bringing firearms into its buildings. That restriction had been in effect since 2011.

