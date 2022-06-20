Proposed policy that gives Kenosha County executive power to fire division heads at will headed to vote before board Tuesday night

A proposed policy that would give the Kenosha County executive the power to terminate the employment of division heads has cleared a committee en route to a vote before the County Board Tuesday night.

The county’s Finance and Administration Committee voted 6-1 Thursday night to repeal a measure in place since 1996 that had created a new class of non-represented employees, namely division heads. Supervisor William Grady cast the dissenting vote.

At the time, the administration and the board had approved Resolution 12 in an effort to hire and retain “experienced” and “high caliber” division leaders that supported their ideas, directions and plans.

The proposed policy comes as County Executive Samantha Kerkman begins to establish leadership and a more conservative County Board majority has emerged from the spring election.

The proposed policy, which if approved by the board would pertain to current and new employees, continued to draw concerns from members of the public, who voiced their opposition to the changes transpiring since the election.

Jim Foster of Pleasant Prairie, a long-time physician who has been on the county’s Board of Health for 17 years, said he believes the policy could lead to stifling the professional expertise of division heads, particularly, Jen Freiheit. Freiheit, the division’s director and the county’s health officer, whose recommendations followed the CDC’s strict masking guidelines and promotion of vaccinations especially high-risk COVID-19 communities, which has included Kenosha at various times during the height of pandemic, had drawn fierce criticism from those who’ve questioned whether the measures work and viewed the health initiatives as affronts to their personal liberty.

“I do think it’s imperative that the health officer-director have the ability to always feel comfortable saying whatever they truly believe are the best medical practice and the current guidance based on the science,” he said.

Foster said his concern wasn’t with the Kerkman; rather, the policy change being recommended.

“I do have unease where the county executive can dismiss one or more directors,” he said.

Foster said he believes if the health director were to lose her job, “it would not be position to replace.” He added he had no reason to think it would occur.

“But if whoever was being recruited, for any position, knew their job could end in four years, I think that would also impact somebody trying to recruit the best and most qualified people,” he said.

He said he also had concerns about the job of Clara Tappa, the county’s human resources director.

“If that individual was to be removed at the pleasure of the county executive … in my opinion it could create real, or just perceived, conflicts of interests and risks of favoritism.”

Geraldine Connelly of Kenosha, a retired human resource professional, said she was “very surprised” the proposed policy made no mention of performance measurements with the county executive given unilateral powers to fire division heads.

“There should at least be in place, as with Policy 12, performance measurements and steps that are required before the county executive can just, at a whim, fire somebody if the division head or department head doesn’t agree with her politics or she doesn’t like the way they look that day,” she said.

Connelly believes that Policy 12 and Policy 63, which allow individuals other than law enforcement to carry firearms and electronic control devices in some county buildings, which will also be voted on by the board Tuesday night, has created an “very unfriendly work atmosphere.”

Marieta Huff said she did not think the measure was necessary because there were already other ways to fire division heads, including for insubordination, staff downsizing and unsatisfactory performance reviews.

“How many more ways do you need to fire someone?” she said.

She agreed that a county executive, who is elected every four years, should have employees who facilitate the administration’s agenda given the relatively short time, in which to carry it out.

“Maybe firing one or two people will put the rest into line so that they will do the bidding of the county executive,” she said. “But what kind of collaboration do you think you are going to get from the rest of the crew if they know that if they something that may not be popular with their county executive, they could be fired.”

Supervisor David Geertsen, who was the county’s finance director as a department and division head, said he supported the policy but felt it needed additional vetting and signoff from corporation counsel, human resources and the administration, including Kerkman.

Grady, who voted against the repeal, opposed it because “we’re concentrating power.”

“When I look at this, this smacks of big city politics. This is what you see in Milwaukee. This is what you see in Chicago,” he said.

“Whether you agree or you don’t agree about how the health department handled the COVID crisis, isn’t really the question. The question is, that person did their best for what was appropriate at the time,” he said.

In the case of an employee who could be fired at will, Grady said the policy concentrates power with the county executive and it raises a red flag.

“And it’s not just for this county executive,” he said.

Supervisor Terry Rose, committee chairman said he wanted to clarify that the policy did not pertain to any particular person nor was it targeting anyone.

“It’s a policy that I think it’s a good policy. It’s one that held true under the 12 years with John Collins,” said Rose, referring to the former county executive.

He further noted that a similar policy is currently in use by the governor of Wisconsin and the president of the United States.

“Cabinet people don’t hold office indefinitely be it in the president’s cabinet or the governor’s,” Rose said. “And I don’t see why that isn’t true here.”

