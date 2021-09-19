Proposed revisions to outdoor pool fence height requirement ordinance deferred again by City Council committee

A decision on a proposal that would change the height of required fences for newly installed above-ground pools and hot tubs in the city is on hold again.
The Public Safety and Welfare Committee has voted to defer discussions on the proposal for a month after it noted it wanted additional time to deliberate on suggestions offered during a Sept. 13 hearing. Some of the suggestions offered included better educating families, especially those with younger children, about securing pools and safety, along with other methods to insure security, such as the deployment of pool alarms and sensors.
Proposed by Ald. Rolling Pizzala, the change would require the enclosures be a foot taller than the height of newly installed above-ground pools and hot tubs, unless their walls are already at least five feet tall. The fence generally would not exceed the height of a standard yard fence in the city, or six feet.
The city currently requires owners to install walls at least four feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirements would have a grandfather provision for anyone with existing above-ground pools and hot tubs constructed before Oct. 1.
Exceptions to the proposed requirements would be above-ground pools with walls five feet or higher with ladders or steps that are top-hinged and capable of being raised out of the reach of children. Hot tubs and spas with fitted covers that can support a minimum of 100 pounds would also be exempt from the proposed fence requirement.
The proposed requirements would pertain to such pools, hot tubs and spas with a water depth of two feet or more.
Also, according to the proposal, the fences must include a “self-closing and self-latching” gate or door that is inaccessible to children, and the fence must be located a minimum horizontal distance of four feet from the edge of the pool, hot tub or spa.