Public safety, development and government transparency issues in race for Pleasant Prairie Village Board

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The race for Village Board features an incumbent for the Trustee No. 4 position and a retired physician’s assistant and U.S. Army veteran in the spring election.

Running for re-election to a second term is Brock Williamson a local landscape architect and project manager who was a member of the village’s Plan Commission prior to being seated on the Village Board two years ago.

James Kedrow, a newcomer to local politics, previously sought election to the County Board and dropped out of the Feb. 15 primary in a race, which now features Pleasant Prairie residents Amanda Nedweski and LaVerne Jaros vying for the District 16 supervisor position. Kedrow said he withdrew after he learned that a person he supports would be running for that seat. His name remained on that ballot, however, because it was too late to take his name off.

The Village Board has two trustee seats up for election on April 5. In addition to the contested Trustee No. 4 race, running for re-election for the uncontested Trustee No. 2 seat is incumbent Mike Pollocoff, the retired, long-time village administrator. Trustees each serve two-year terms and earn $5,000 a year.

The Kenosha News asked candidates in the contested race to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

What do you see as issues?

Williamson: The Village needs to continue to attract high caliber business development for Pleasant Prairie and explore ways to expand our housing options for new residents who wish to move into the village. The Police/Fire Referendum is obviously a hot topic as we approach the election and one that residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on. As Village Board Trustee No. 4 for these past two years I’ve had multiple conversations with Chief Roepke, Chief Smetana, and the community. Village residents that I have spoken to support the referendum, as do I.

Kedrow: Law enforcement needs our support. I do not think that increasing our police officer ranks by the recommended (four) officers is enough, especially considering the increasing lawlessness and open hostility to our officers. Emergency medical services and fire services are being stretched. The village appears to own millions in property west of I-94. I hope the sale of the property can be used to fund the increased costs of providing these services to our residences and business in the future while reducing taxes.

Local government needs to stand up against the over regulation by an un-elected bureaucratic empire. I believe this starts with being more transparent at the local level. Also, reducing the number of local ordinances to improve citizens’ freedom. Citizens need to know and take an interest is what is going on in their own backyard.

Why are you running for office?

Williamson: Being an involved part of your community is something my mother and grandfather instilled in me. I have always wanted to serve my community as a public servant. My interest in being involved stems from them, and during my time serving on the Parks Commission, Plan Commission and the Village Board, I have had the opportunity to meet amazing people who share my passion for this place we proudly call home. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the residents of Pleasant Prairie and I look forward to continuing to do my part to ensure the best for Pleasant Prairie.

Kedrow: To give the citizens of Pleasant Prairie a choice of a conservative candidate. In past elections there has been only one candidate for trustee. In addition:

Improved Transparency of the Village

Ensure taxes are spent wisely

Promote Individual freedom and liberty.

