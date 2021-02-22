Public Works Committee supports new fire station plans

Plans for constructing a new building to replace the current Station No. 4 firehouse on 60th Street received the support of the city's Public Works Committee Monday night.

But it should’ve happened six years ago instead of constructing the expansion for fire administration offices at at the site at 4810 60th St., according to one council member. The city is planning to spend about $10 million on the project.

Ald. David Bogdala, the committee’s vice chair, said he supported the plans for the new fire station, but believes it should’ve happened earlier.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. The sad part is, it’s the right thing to do in 2021, but it was the right thing to do in 2013 and 2014 when some of us who were here on council advocated for just that,” he said. “But, instead, the prior administration decided to spend almost three-quarters of a million dollars on (a fire) administration building, that we just heard, is going to be the first thing torn down.

“That’s bad business and the taxpayers, unfortunately, are the ones on the hook for it,” Bogdala said.

Bogdala said he was among the council members who, seven years ago, preferred giving priority to fixing older fire stations.