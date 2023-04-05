Four Kenosha county school districts placed referendum questions on the spring election ballots, but only one district saw them pass.

Several districts across the state placed referendum questions on spring ballots, as they face rising operational costs and revenue that has not kept pace with inflation

Randall School District was the only district in Kenosha county to successfully pass its two referendums — one a capital referendum and the other an operational referendum.

Randall

Residents approved the capital referendum with 909, votes or 54.01% vs 774, against it, or 45.99%. The operational referendum was also approved with 860 votes or 51.44% compared with 812, or 48.56%.

The capital referendum asked voters to approve a resolution for general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not to exceed $9,500,000. Capital expenditures will include adding a single, controlled front entrance, expansion on areas, such as the nurse’s office, guidance offices and family meeting spaces, camera system upgrades, HVAC ventilation upgrades, roof replacement, plumbing repairs, expanded staff and visitor parking, improved drop-off and pick-up circulation and relocated bus parking.

Randall’s last capital referendum was approved in 2018 to add classrooms, a cafeteria and improved security at school entrances.

The operational referendum asked voters to authorize the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years, non-recurring operational purposes. The operational referendum will be put toward daily operating expenses and maintaining current programming, class sizes and services.

Randall has placed similar operational referendums on the ballot in 2015, 2018 and renewed it again in 2021.

The $5.40 tax rate for district taxpayers will remain unaffected, as district debt will retire in the 2024-25 school year.

Riverview

Riverview School District operational referendum failed by just 15 votes. Residents cast 633 votes against, or 50.6% vs 618 favoring it, or 49.4%.

Voters were asked to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years, starting in the 2023-24 school year and ending in the 2025-26 school year. The referendum would allow the district to maintain its small class sizes, maintain district programming and address maintenance needs, such roofing and technology.

Riverview has not gone to a referendum since 2001, and at that time the referendum was not passed.

"We're very appreciative for the support that we've received from the community. It's the first time we've attempted an operational referendum in 22 years," said Riverview District Administrator Jon Schleusner. "We'll likely be looking to, to come back to the electors in a year."

Due to the referendum failing to pass, Schleusner said the district will be reviewing "where we're at."

"We're gonna have to certainly make some reductions, and we'll be diving into that here moving forward," Schleusner said. "We're still waiting at this point on new information about the state budget process — it's very early in that process. So that'll be our focus now moving forward over the next several weeks and next few months."

Bristol

Bristol School District's first-ever operational referendum did not pass, with 963 votes, or 54.31%, voting against, and 810 voters, or 45.69% voting in favor.

The referendum had asked voters to give the district permission to exceed the mandated state revenue limit by an additional $800,000 for three years, beginning with the 2023-24 school year and ending with the 2025-26 school year.

The funds were for non-recurring purposes to sustain and maintain expenses related to current operational and maintenance. According to a slideshow presentation posted to the district’s website, Bristol School District can absorb the cost of operating expenditures within it’s $4.70 tax rate because of early debt retirement and an increase in area property values.

If the operational referendum does not pass, Bristol School District could face reductions in positions districtwide, course offerings, athletic and activity opportunities, technology, building maintenance spending and curriculum.

According an announcement on its website, Bristol School District has never gone to an operational referendum.

Wilmot

Wilmot Union High School's referendum also failed in the spring election, with 2,873 votes against, or 53.35% compared with 2,512 in favor, or 46.65%.

Voters were asked to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $5.5 million for the 2023-24 school year and by $2.9 million for the 2024-25 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including salary, benefits and security improvements.

The referendum would have allowed the district to pay for roof repairs and maintenance, audio/visual replacement equipment for the auditorium, security updates and the replacement of worn floors and finishes where needed.

On its referendum page, Wilmot High School indicated the extra funds are needed to run the school as the cost of operations is surpassing its revenue.