Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fifth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts

"The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years," Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. "Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud."

"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I'm so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn't results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well," Rodriguez said. "I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign."