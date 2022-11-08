 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fourth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts

MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Kenosha Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, left, smiles as she gives a speech at the Fireside Restaurant after winning her election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won a fourth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Courts  Tuesday night.

Matoska-Mentink, a Democrat, defeated County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a Republican. Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% of the vote (34,322) and Rodriguez won 47.01% (30,500). 

MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Kenosha Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentik, right, hugs her grandson Lucas Matoska, 2, as her son, Tony Matoska, looks on after winning her election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The clerk of courts must manage and coordinate the general business and financial operation of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.  

Duties of the position include budget planning, case management and event tracking, collection of case related fees, fines and forfeitures, courtroom operation support, facility planning, jury management and records management, among other things. 

"The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years," Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. "Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud."

People are also reading…

Rodriguez, 24, said he's deeply thankful for the support he received in his first county-wide race for office. 

"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I'm so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn't results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well," Rodriguez said. "I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign."  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump calls Robin Vos 'a horrendous RINO' in new robocall supporting Adam Steen

Trump calls Robin Vos 'a horrendous RINO' in new robocall supporting Adam Steen

Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert