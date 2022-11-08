Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fourth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won a fourth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Tuesday night.
Matoska-Mentink, a Democrat, defeated County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a Republican. Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% of the vote (34,322) and Rodriguez won 47.01% (30,500).
The clerk of courts must manage and coordinate the general business and financial operation of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Duties of the position include budget planning, case management and event tracking, collection of case related fees, fines and forfeitures, courtroom operation support, facility planning, jury management and records management, among other things.
"The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years," Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. "Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud."
Rodriguez, 24, said he's deeply thankful for the support he received in his first county-wide race for office.
"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I'm so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn't results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well," Rodriguez said. "I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign."