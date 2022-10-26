Report: Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced

Based on the poll of 600 regional residents, support for a project in the area was 60% in favor and 15% opposed.

Project in motion

In July, the Menominee tribe announced it was partnering with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha. The land was formerly in the Village of Bristol.

Menominee would own the casino and its related facilities, and Hard Rock would serve as developer and manager of the project proposed just west of Interstate 94 on about 60 acres of land.

"Hard Rock has a long standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community," Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas said in a statement at the time. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha. The plan, however, was rejected by Walker in 2015. Walker at the time said the project could leave the state owing a rival tribe hundreds of millions of dollars.

In accordance with federal law, the governor had sole, final authority to approve or reject this proposal.

At the time, Walker, a Republican, was also mulling a 2016 presidential run but maintained that his decision had nothing to do with politics.

Earlier this summer, a spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said his office was noncommittal about the newest proposal.

Menominee Indian Tribe responds

On Wednesday afternoon, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin Chairman Ronald Corn Sr. said that if approved the Kenosha casino would help attract more visitors to the area, many of whom would spend money locally.

He said a casino would also greatly benefit the tribe.

"As one of the largest and poorest tribes in Wisconsin, the LRB analysis notes that our people regularly endure the highest rates of poverty and unemployment in the state as well as the lowest ratings of health outcomes. Our goal for this major economic development and tourism destination project is to invest in improving and expanding access for our tribal members to health care and education and devote more resources to fighting poverty, hunger, and unemployment on our reservation," Cord said.

"This important report adds to the growing groundswell of support for the Kenosha casino and destination entertainment center project, and the Menominee looks forward to further discussions with the community and interested stakeholders who want to help get this project across the finish line."