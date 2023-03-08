The Kenosha County Board heard an earful Tuesday night from dozens residents. A number spoke out against nominations of people to serve on separate panels involving equity and emergency planning.

More than 50 people attended the meeting, filling the third-floor chambers to protest County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s appointees including A. Brian Gonzales and Xavier Solis to vacancies on the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Members of at least three local organizations including Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Leaders of Kenosha, Black Leaders Organizing Communities and others called on the board and the Kerkman, respectively to turn down and re-consider the appointments calling the choices “polarizing” to a community that continues to recover from the riots and racial upheaval that tore it part following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020.

While information for member nominations were on the agenda, the County Board was not scheduled to approve appointments until later this spring.

Gonzales, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff, is a retired Kenosha Police officer involved in the shooting of Michael E. Bell in 2004. He wrote a book detailing the violence that led to a libel lawsuit by Bell’s father.

Solis, a Bristol attorney, was part of a legal team that represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men and injury of a third, during the August riots.

Kerkman’s most recent appointments to the commission have led to the resignation of two of its original members, both who have criticized her for not taking seriously the issue of racism and the detrimental effects it has had on people of color in the county. Their compelled Kerkman to re-open search for commission members.

The groups especially questioned her recommendation of Gonzales pointing to his statement to the County Board in 2021 opposing the need for an equity and diversity coordinator.

They also criticized Kerkman for nominating the two Hispanic males to the commission, which now has just one African American, but has never had a Black woman on it.

Veronica King, an executive officer with the local NAACP branch, said that at the federal government, corporate and university and other higher education levels, diversity, equity and inclusion are embraced.

“But for some reason, we don’t see it here in Kenosha County. Kenosha County still has your good ‘ol boys club and refuses to incorporate more diversity into appointments and committees,” she said. “If President (Joe) Biden can appoint an African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, why can’t the county of Kenosha appoint an African American female to a volunteer county committee? Shame on you Kenosha County. Shame on you county exec. We continue to promote racism in this community. When is it going to stop? What is it going to take? What are you saying? We’re not good enough?”

Marieta Huff, a Kenosha resident, alleged Kerkman and the County Board were “furthering an agenda” to eliminate the commission altogether saying that many of the supervisors didn’t want the commission in the first place.

“And, you didn’t want a position created to support it. For the more moderate of you, this is a test, perhaps,” she said.

Huff said the nominees appeared to have no firsthand knowledge of “disability or illness or ethnicity or economic struggle” enabling them to empathize and be successful on the commission. She pointed to Gonzales, who spoke before the board saying he had “never been discriminated against and doesn’t believe that discrimination is a valid argument for any problem, that personal effort can overcome all obstacles.”

Pleasant Prairie resident Julia Woolridge called the board’s consideration of the commission’s nomination “a joke.” She said Kenosha’s woes have gone “viral so many times.”

“But then, to have people that believe that there’s no racism in Kenosha? How could that even be possible?,” she said. “That’s got to be a joke.”

She said that she and others vote and would be holding them accountable.

“We have to vote to make sure that these people who are not taking our word, and our thoughts into account, we hold them accountable,” she said. “That’s everybody. We’re all leaders. And, I’m so proud of everybody that came on her and stood for what is right, regardless of race.”

Chuck Gundlach, however, who said he has attended almost all of the commission’s meetings disagreed saying the commission should not exist in its current form.

“They argue with one another, they debate about words, they debate about what a word means,” he said. “There’s people (on the commission) that actually use racist remarks in the meeting for people who are white in color. That’s wrong.”

Emergency panel appointment draw fire

Among Kerkman’s other appointees was Kevin Mathewson, a private investigator who also operates a conservative digital publication. Kerkman wants him to serve on the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Individuals and members of the local advocacy groups who attended the Tuesday meeting said they been victimized by Mathewson’s aggressive brand of journalism, but also personal attacks that they say have established him as a polarizing figure. Several said they did not feel comfortable with him representing the county on a committee that serves public’s safety.

Mathewson had issued a call to arms as the former leader of the Kenosha Guard on a Facebook page that has since been taken down, following the police shooting of Blake. The shooting touched off several days of rioting and civil unrest.

But those who spoke believe the controversial former city alderman turned independent media incited even more. Lydia Spottswood, a former alderwoman, who said Mathewson’s actions led to some of the violence, including that of Rittenhouse responding.

“We literally live blocks away from Sheridan Road, where two people were killed and another seriously wounded by a 17-year-old kid who responded to Mr. Mathewson’s online bullhorn,” she said, while “during this madness, Black members of our community were peacefully marching on Third Avenue in our neighborhood.

Mathewson who issued a statement following the meeting said it was no secret that he is a “controversial figure” in the county, but denied being extremist or racist.

“My commitment to uncovering the truth and saying the quiet part out loud is a threat to many who rely on the corruption that runs through Kenosha County, so it’s reasonable to assume that’s why they’re displeased with my nomination,” he said. “Those who are critical of my actions and statements during the 2020 riots must not love this community the same way I do. Our city was burning to the ground, and people were being veritably hunted. It seemed only logical to advocate for the Second Amendment and to encourage self-defense during such a dark time.”

Mathewson said he is honored that Kerkman nominated him adding, “I will always support the right to defense and safety in our community.”

While the emergency safety committee has a name that implies a broader purpose, Kerkman said that it has a “very specific statutory role.”

“And that is to serve as an advisory committee with legal authority on the enforcement of chemical reporting and the cleanup of chemical spills or releases, and to develop and regularly review an emergency response plan for these incidents,” she said Wednesday in a statement.

“Members of the media are included in the committee makeup, as they play a vital role in informing the public in the event of potentially dangerous chemical spill situations. Mr. Mathewson has established himself as a player in local media who regularly disseminates information to an audience of followers,” she said. “I believe he will serve well on this committee just as other media representatives have over the years, and I look forward to also inviting representatives of other media outlets to serve as members.”