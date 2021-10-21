Residents receive first look at Sheridan Road resurfacing plans at information session

• an option similar to the second, but with bike paths and pedestrian walkways.

Stollenwerk said the second option has been proposed because of a growing number of crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians. In addition, over the last 10 years, he said, Sheridan Road has been the site of five fatal crashes — four involving bicyclists and one with a pedestrian, he said.

"That's a very high number on the roadway," he said.

The second and third options, like the first, would include leveling and resurfacing the road with new asphalt. Transportation officials are looking at the possibility of installing sidewalks specifically between Alford Park Drive in Kenosha Highway A (also Seventh Street), which would go through Somers.

During a meeting last month in Somers, local leaders, including Village President George Stoner, had expressed concerns over sidewalks on the east side of Sheridan Road from Carthage to Highway E and on the west side of the road from Highways E to A. Among them, according to the village president, was the lack of public support from residents for the sidewalk option because of they would have to foot 20 percent of the cost and be required to maintain the path.

Stollenwerk said the comments from the public during the information session were mixed.