The Salem Lakes Village Board will see new faces as challengers ousted incumbents in all four seats up for election, including board president, in an upset Tuesday night.

Newcomer Rita Bucur, Uline project manager, garnered 2,932 votes beating longtime Village Board President Diann Tesar, a Central High School teacher, who lost with 1,487 votes, according to unofficial results from Kenosha County. The votes are not official until a canvass to be held April 11.

The trustees race, which had three seats up for election saw similar results with challengers Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young and Bill Barhyte topping the polls each receiving 2,743, 2,709 and 2,446 votes, respectively. The top three vote-getters earn seats on the board.

Norm Kazumura, a trustee candidate, received the fourth highest number of votes with 1,537. A majority of village voters decided not to return incumbents Mike Culat and Ted Kmiec, who received the least number of votes with 1,318 and 1,283, respectively.

Village of Pleasant Prairie

In another upset, first-time candidate James Kremer defeated incumbent Kristopher Keckler. Kremer received 2,865 votes to Keckler’s 2,459 votes to earn a seat on the board.

Village of Somers

In Somers, Village Board President George Stoner retained his seat receiving 1,189 votes in a victory over challenger Carson Wilkinson, the retired village fire chief, who received 1,046 votes.

Voters returned trustees Jacqueline Klapproth Nelson and Jack Aupperle, with the incumbents earning 1,424 and 1,013 votes, respectively. Newcomer Scott Fredrick received 1,122 votes, rounding out the top three vote-getters for the three seats up for election. Challenger Dustin Thorpe came in fourth with 822 votes.

Town of Randall

In the only contested race in the town, Supervisor Randy Kaskin retained his seat on the board earning 484 votes to challenger Nancy Kemp’s 393 votes.

Town of Wheatland

In a battle for leadership on Wheatland’s Town Board, Brett Butler soundly defeated Brian Boeckenstedt, Tuesday night. Butler won the chairperson’s seat with 789 votes to Boeckenstedt’s 268. There was no incumbent in the race after William Glembocki, the longtime chair, filed non-candidacy papers in December.

Municipal judges retain seats

In the race for municipal judge in Bristol, incumbent Steven Hurley earned victory with 885 votes defeating challenger Xavier Solis who received 610 votes.

In Paddock Lake, incumbent Robert Brenner received 388 votes to challenger Robert Spencer’s 320.

Today in history: April 4 1949: North Atlantic Treaty 1968: Martin Luther King Jr 1973: World Trade Center 1974: Hank Aaron 1983: Space Shuttle Challenger 1991: John Heinz 2011: Khalid Sheik Mohammed 2012: Danziger Bridge 2021: Stanford Women's Basketball