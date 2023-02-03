A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department youth drug abuse prevention program will have a new and more structured board of directors and a committee review intended to improve accountability.

The Judiciary and Law Committee voted 6-1 Wednesday night to adopt a policy specifying money designated for the sheriff department’s Drug Abuse and Resistance Education, also known as D.A.R.E., and the Deputy Friendly programs not be spent on “gifts, events, activities or other purposes” than those directly related to the two programs.

In doing so, the committee also appointed itself to review and approve any “alternate use or expenditure” of such funding for “beneficial collaborations or supportive activities” for the D.A.R.E. or Deputy Friendly programs. The resolution, as originally proposed, had designated the full County Board for the restricted oversight.

Periodic updates on finances, activities and strategies for the programs are required.

In a separate action, the committee voted 6-1 to form a new seven-member D.A.R.E. Board of Directors. Its members will serve staggered, three-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms. However, there would be no limit on the total number of terms they serve non-consecutively.

The distribution of appointments will include three appointed by the sheriff, two by the county executive and one by the chairman of the County Board. A D.A.R.E. officer would also be represented on the board.

While D.A.R.E. remains under the auspices of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the more structured oversight is the result of the committee’s investigation into the previous administration’s handling of funds and the perceived need for better accountability.

Last year, the committee scrutinized record-keeping of program revenues, including donations from a coalition supporting the program which had also funded an activity with $7,500 for signs to “Red Ribbon Week.” While it had a similar purpose, it was not directly related to D.A.R.E.

Funds were also spent on lunch coolers that went to law enforcement officers, which committee members thought to be inappropriate uses of the funding. Then-Sheriff David Beth defended the funding for the signs because the two activities had similar purposes including preventing drug abuse among young people, and the coolers were meant to thank law enforcement officers.

A conference attended two years ago by now-retired Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe and Capt. Justin Miller also came under fire as some committee members believed the costs submitted for reimbursements to be too high. Beth said that the expenses were justified; none resulted in disciplinary action. Beth and Rowe maintained the committee hearings were politically motivated as Rowe was a candidate for sheriff at the time.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw, along with supervisors Erin Decker and Zach Rodriguez, who chairs the committee, co-authored the resolution.

“As the committee is aware, we had the opportunity to ask a number of questions regarding D.A.R.E. and the prior sheriff and administration that were responsible for it,” said Bashaw introducing the resolution. “In asking those questions, there were some areas of inconsistency that were raised and created a judgment question on our part.”

The question was whether there was enough oversight for the D.A.R.E. program and its funding, he said.

Bashaw later voted against the changes because he believed the sheriff ought to have control over expenses, and that the oversight should be with the County Board. During the previous committee meetings in which Beth was questioned, members had learned there was no structured advisory board for the program.

Decker clarified that the County Board does not direct the Sheriff’s Department on where to spend its funds.

“The only thing that we’re saying is — if the sheriff wants to spend D.A.R.E. funds not on D.A.R.E. and Deputy Friendly programs, he has to get approval from us,” she said. “He can still do it. He just has to get approval. So, other than that, the sheriff, he controls the D.A.R.E. funds.”

Bashaw said he also could not support the makeup of the new board because if the idea was to improve oversight, three members appointed by the sheriff and one who works for him, would make the board a “moot” point.

The original resolution called for five members with two appointed by the sheriff, two by the county executive and one by the County Board chairman.

