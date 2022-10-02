Shortage of jailers raises recruitment, safety concerns among Kenosha County officials

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire corrections officers for two facilities that house inmates as it faces a severe shortage of qualified jailers to guard its inmate population.

As of Friday, there were 33 full-time equivalent vacancies for corrections officers for the Downtown jail/pre-trial facility and the Detention Center at 4777 88th Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Department data.

Currently, there are 68 jailers employed at the Downtown facility overseeing 130 inmates; meanwhile 41 corrections officers work at the Detention Center, in direct supervision over 520 inmates, said Sheriff David Beth. Ideally, at full staff, there would be about 142 full-time corrections officers at the jail and the Detention Center, he said.

‘Critical situation’

The nearly 23.2 percent full-time vacancy rate is an issue that needs to be addressed. The public’s safety is at stake, he said.

“We’re at a critical situation here with our correctional officers staff,” Beth said. “We’re trying to figure out what we need to do.”

Beth said a number of ideas under review include looking at releasing those incarcerated on “low-level” crimes, thereby reducing the inmate population.

“If they’re not violent and if the judges allowed them to have Huber (work release) they may be ones we don’t (keep in jail),” Beth said.

The Sheriff’s Department, which oversees the county’s corrections facilities, has asked the U.S. Marshals, with whom it has a contract, “not to send us any more federal inmates,” Beth said.

“So they’re holding that down,” he said. The Detention Center also no longer houses immigration detainees.

The county, as with many other employers, public and private, is grappling with how to recruit more workers – in this case, to staff its incarceration facilities.

Won’t release dangerous criminals

Among some of the less favored options for addressing the jailer shortage include taking deputies off the road and staffing the jail with them, or sending inmates to other counties, Beth said.

“One way or another, it has to be addressed,” he said.

During the meeting Sept. 15 of the Finance and Administration Committee., Supervisor Amanda Nedweski said she was concerned about the effect of fewer jailers, increased electronic monitoring and the direct effect it would have on public safety.

“The risk to the community is that the less jailers that we have the more convicted people we have in the community on electronic monitoring. And, those can be, sometimes, pretty serious crimes,” said Nedweski. “And we don’t quite necessarily have the resources to track those people very well. So, if we don’t address the corrections situation in the budget we have more criminals outside who are considered in jail … but they’re not really in jail.”

Capt. of Detentions Horace Staples said the department would not be releasing dangerous criminals into the community to address the jailer shortage.

“We have no plans whatsoever to release early or put out on electronic monitoring any dangerous, violent felons,” he said.

Not for everyone

The work is not for everyone as jailers are required to work long daily shifts, 12 hours, and overtime is expected. The county’s wages are also lower than that of other nearby correctional facilities. Employment at non-corrections jobs have often competitive pay and less stress.

Together those factors have led to a higher turnover rate for jailers, officials said.

“It’s pay, it’s all over the place. It’s hours. It’s not having their weekends protected because they’re being forced to work overtime because of the staff shortages because of people calling in,” said Ashley Lutterman, the county’s human resources directo,r told Supervisor Erin Decker at the Sept. 15 meeting.

In terms of pay, a jailer or a prospective corrections officer can look no farther than the next county to the north for better wages.

In Racine County, jailers earn about $5 more per hour than those in Kenosha County, as Racine County used funding from federal stimulus through the American Rescue Plan Act to increase pay. Under federal provisions, local governments typically must budget for the expenses and spend them first then are reimbursed with stimulus funding. That stimulus funding, however, expires in 2024.

“If you’re a jailer, where do you go? You go to Racine County,” said Supervisor William Grady.

In Racine County, corrections officers earn $29 an hour compared with just over $24 an hour for Kenosha jailers, according Barna Bencs, the county’s budget director.

“Why would you want to work here if you can drive 10 miles?” asked Finance Committee Chairman Terry Rose.

Kenosha County pay in the middle

Finance Director Patti Merrill said Racine’s increase “put themselves in line with Lake County” as Kenosha County looked to raise its jailers’ hourly wage to more than $24 per hour from $21 per hour a year ago.

Human Resources Director Clara Tappa, Merrill said, inquired about the salaries of other surrounding communities in response to Racine’s increase.

None surrounding Kenosha had wages that rose to match that of Racine County, she said.

“What we tried and what the sheriff asked us to do was to at least get the correctional starting wage higher than the forklift driver at Amazon or Uline,” she said. “So, if we can’t meet Racine and Lake County, at least make us more attractive than these other positions. And, we did do that.”

Improving benefits?

Grady also wondered whether, in addition to reviewing hourly wage, what kind of retirement benefits could be offered, such as those given to sworn law enforcement officers.

Geertsen, the former chief financial officer for the county who is now retired, said further study was needed before reclassifying jailers to the protective status under the state’s retirement system covering public safety officers who can retire early. Currently, jailers cannot retire until 65 years of age.

“I think what we need from the administration is to look at the full package of the wages and the benefits and identify what would be best to attract and retain,” he said.

“If providing them protective (status) would do the trick, fine. But I don’t think we know that. I think we have to evaluate that, he said.