Six Kenosha County area residents pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers for past convictions

Gov. Tony Evers granted 49 pardons, including six involving Kenosha County area residents.

“There is power in redemption and forgiveness, especially for folks who’ve been working to move beyond their past mistakes to be productive, positive members of their communities,” Evers said in a media release. “I’m grateful for being able to give a second chance to these individuals who’ve worked hard to do just that.”

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on March 11 and March 25, and applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were forwarded to Evers for final consideration.

Evers has granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor in contemporary history. To date, the governor has granted 498 pardons.

Locals pardoned

Luis Navarro was 28 when he trespassed on his ex-girlfriend’s home and continued to contact her while on probation. He now resides in Kenosha, was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps Reserves, and has maintained steady employment as a technical specialist for a major manufacturing company. His ex-girlfriend supported his pardon.

Kathryn Diaz was 18 when she was the getaway driver for her boyfriend who robbed a video game rental store and she failed to cooperate with officers during the subsequent investigation. She now resides in Pleasant Prairie with her husband and two children.

Joseph Vaughn was 19 when he found a checkbook in someone’s driveway and fraudulently cashed two checks. Four decades later, he now resides in Pleasant Prairie and volunteers with local sports and youth programs. He was pardoned on Friday with support from the district attorney’s office.

Elizabeth Eklove was 23 when she forged her mother’s check to purchase Suboxone, a medication for opioid dependence. She now resides in Trevor, has remained sober, and works as a vocational coordinator in Illinois. Her pardon received support from the court, district attorney, and her mother.

Danielle Arrigo was 22 when she twice sold marijuana to a confidential informant. She now resides in Burlington with her daughter and has earned her associate degree.

Kristin Waite-Labott was 38 when she attempted to use a fraudulent prescription to obtain a medication. She now resides in Hales Corners, has had her nursing license reinstated, and works in healthcare, specifically helping other medical professionals who have struggled with substance use disorder. The district attorney’s office supported her pardon.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants Evers the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, own a firearm and hold certain professional licenses.

