Somers woman charged in elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles

A 28-year-old Somers woman is accused of taking part in an elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles from numerous states.

Casha T. Griffin was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering of more than $100,000 on Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

On March 15, a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy responded to Neumiller Woods Park, 8100 12th St., for a report of license plates found in the area. Upon arrival, the deputy found plates belonging to a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee County, according to the criminal complaint.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's detective later spoke with his counterpart in Milwaukee County, who told him that in the last year, 20 vehicles have been stolen from General Mitchell Airport. The vehicles being targeted were reportedly high-end Dodge Hellcats, Dodge Ram TRX and Jeep Trackhawks, some of which had onboard GPS that showed they were in the area of 12th Street and Green Bay Road in Somers near Neumiller Woods Park, according to the complaint.

About a week later, a sheriff's deputy responded to Hawthorn Apartments, 5802 10th Place, for a report of a Dodge Ram TRX that had been parked for several days with a broken window. The complex is located in the area where the stolen vehicles were located by GPS.

When the deputy arrived, the Ram TRX was gone, but while canvasing the area he located a parked white Ford Transit van with an Alabama plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the van, and the driver, Diaunte D. Shields, said he was visiting Griffin, his girlfriend, and denied knowing anything about a Ram TRX, according to the complaint.

A vehicle registration check on the van's plate reportedly was associated with Prospect Motors LLC in Adamsville, Ala. When a Kenosha detective made contact with Prospect Motors, the company reportedly stated that the plate was issued to Griffin, who was going to work as a wholesaler buyer of vehicles for Prospect Motors out of the Chicago area. Prospect Motors reportedly stated Griffin stopped all communication with them after receiving the dealer plate and has not gone to any vehicle auctions or done any wholesaler buying for the company.

While conducting surveillance on the apartment complex, a detective copied the white van's identification number and located a BMW next to the van with temporary Georgia plates registered through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to Griffin and a car rental company owned by her boyfriend, according to the complaint.

When the detective spoke with an agent of the National Insurance Crime Bureau about the VIN on the white van, it was reportedly revealed that the VIN was never created by Ford Motor Company and is fraudulent, suggesting it is an stolen vehicle.

A Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) report on Griffin showed that her account was flagged in August 2021 for suspicious cash payments "where the source is unknown and the activity is out of pattern given employment and her history," according to the complaint. Griffin’s FinCEN reportedly showed that from Nov. 27, 2021, to Dec. 21, 2021, Griffin had $81,370 of suspicious account activity in that one month alone.

On April 6, a U.S. Postal inspector informed the detective that a priority U.S. passport addressed to Shields was delivered on April 4 at a Pleasant Prairie address, where both Shields and Griffin receive mail.

The Sheriff's Department continued to investigate the situation and obtained a warrant for the Hawthorn Apartments unit that was executed April 26. Griffin was arrested in her unit.

Money, items found

Inside the unit, hundreds of thousands of dollars of designer clothing, shoes, jewelry and items far beyond her means were recovered, according to the complaint. Numerous electronic devices used to steal vehicles by programing blank key fobs, vehicle scan tools, cash, 4.5 grams of marijuana and a receipt for a Barth Storage unit were also found. The white van with the fake VIN was also found at the residence.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for the storage unit. Found inside the unit were a pistol that had been reported stolen, a modified rifle, tool boxes, a lock pick set and signal jammer devices, according to the criminal complaint. Another warrant for a residence in the 8500 block of 90th Avenue in Kenosha was issued, and a credit card-making machine, license plates and a firearm were located inside, according to the complaint.

Griffin is also facing felonies of operating a vehicle without an owner's consent, altering or removing a vehicle's identification number as party to a crime, counterfeiting vehicle titles as party to a crime and theft of moveable property valued over $10,000 as party to a crime.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set Griffin's bond at $100,000 on Wednesday afternoon at intake court. A preliminary hearing is set for May 12.

