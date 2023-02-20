The special meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board to interview board candidates for a seat to be vacated by board member Eric Meadows was suspended Monday night after a number of people in attendance refused to put away campaign signs, a violation of School Board policy, according to School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams.

A crowd of about 100 people were in attendance prior to the meeting, which was to have featured three candidates, including Meadows, to be interviewed, but it had not gotten underway at Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St. before it was postponed.

Adams later told the Kenosha News that the interview sessions would be rescheduled for later this week and would likely be held virtually. This story continues to develop. For more details, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com