Spring election has largest field of candidates in a decade; County Executive among contested races

The 2022 spring election will have the highest number of contested races locally in over a decade and could result in a significant shift in community and school leadership.
With all of the Kenosha County Board Supervisor seats and all Kenosha City Council seats up for grabs, there is no shortage of opportunity, and residents have stepped up to fill the bill. Early election data showed that droves of candidates emerged across Kenosha County ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline — which came after the News’ press time — to file nomination paperwork.
Notably, it will be the first contested race for Kenosha County Executive in 20 years, and we’re also likely to see the most contested County Board Supervisor races since 2010, when there were 12, said Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin.
In 2010, there were a total of 28 county supervisors. Of the 12 contested seats, three were open, incumbents retained three and challengers won six. The number of supervisory seats was scaled down to 23 with the 2012 election.
“Fitting all of the races onto the ballot will not be an issue — ballots can be made two-sided and physically larger when needed,” Bachochin said. “And even while there may be a fair amount of contested County Board and City Council races, only one of each appears on any given ballot, so space will not be a problem.”
Furthermore, the field for several seats will be narrowed via primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 15.
“It’s important to note that we won’t know the total number of primaries until after the 5 p.m. (Tuesday) deadline — and possibly later, as signature validity is reviewed,” Bachochin said Tuesday afternoon. “There has not been a primary for County Board since 2010, when there were two.”
Here are some things the News knew by Tuesday’s press time, based on filed paperwork:
There will be at least seven new faces in county government as the result of the retirement of County Executive Jim Kreuser and six County Board supervisors — Sandra Beth, David Celebre, Jerry Gulley, Rondald J. Frederick, Amy Maurer, Sharon Pomaville — deciding not to seek re-election.
There will be at least two new faces on the Kenosha City Council, as alderpersons Shayna Griffin and Mitch Pedersen will not seek re-election.
There will be at least 11 contested County Board Supervisor races. If everyone who indicated an intention to run for office files the paperwork by the deadline, 13 of the 23 seats will be contested.
A primary election is needed for at least two County Board Supervisor seats, the County Executive position and one City Council seat. In all likelihood, there will be more based on initial interest.
A primary may be needed for the three at-large Kenosha Unified School Board seats if all those who have indicated they intend to run file papers by the deadline. Five candidates had already filed nomination paperwork as of Tuesday afternoon. Paperwork from two other potential candidates was expected to be filed.
In addition to this, there could always be last-minute surprises from residents who file all their paperwork at one time just prior to the deadline.
A full list of municipal and school board candidates countywide will be compiled following Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
