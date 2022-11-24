Stalemate over Kenosha County bonding for capital improvements continues

A resolution to end a stalemate in funding millions of dollars in Kenosha County capital improvement projects isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. A minority of County Board supervisors continues to call for restoration of three positions eliminated from the 2023 budget.

On Nov. 2, the County Board voted 17-6 to approve the 2023 budget. It failed on an identical vote to secure the three-quarters supermajority needed to approve the bonding to pay for $16,155,000 in capital improvement projects. The Board needed 18 votes to pass the bonding for the projects.

Due to an abrupt adjournment, the board also did not vote on two other resolutions that would have authorized bonding for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. All three authorizations are needed for the county to execute a capital financing plan for 2023 through 2027.

3 positions equaled $318K

For the past three weeks, the minority has sought to restore a community development educator for the UW-Extension local satellite office, a public customer service superintendent, and a facilities project engineer. The positions represent a $316,058 savings. The funds were going to be shifted to add three sworn officers in the Sheriff’s Department.

A proposal presented Nov. 11 to County Executive Samantha Kerkman by four of the six supervisors in the minority aimed to bring back the three positions — while eliminating a hybrid highway and facility position — was meant as a compromise. The proposal included three options they said would have minimal to no effect on the tax levy for 2023.

Two of the three options detailed in a letter by Supervisor Monica Yuhas to all County Board supervisors recommended a slight increase in the tax levy, .06% or .24%, by reducing the county executive’s line item for other professional or outside services. The tax levy as approved by the board Nov. 2 was $73,872,508 for 2023, a minimal increase of 1.56%. Yuhas was among the six who voted against the bonding and the budget. Also voting in the “negative quorum” were supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, John O’Day, Daniel Gaschke and Andy Berg.

The third option, according to the proposal, would have no effect on the levy achieved by the use of $400,000 of state highway revenue that county budget officials say is available. It was not part of the 2023 budget, which was finalized before the state funds were received.

None of the options appealed to Kerkman, according to the supervisors. County Board Chair Gabe Nudo, who also called a meeting of the board’s Executive Committee last week, has said negotiations had reached an impasse and the county may be bracing for the possibility re-tasking funds. At risk could be a $350,000 contribution to the city of Kenosha to aid in Uptown redevelopment projects. Also a possibility was the potential for up to two dozen layoffs in the highway division as dozens of capital improvements laid out for 2023 effectively have no bonding authorization.

Among the projects were body cameras and squad cars for the Sheriff’s Department; a generator for Brookside Care Center, the county’s skilled nursing facility; heating and air conditioning improvements for the Kenosha County Detention Center; along with several major roads and highway improvements.

Impact of cuts

The minority group argued that all three positions bring value to the county.,

The elimination of the community development educator, they said diminishes resources for awareness, outreach programs and education on food disparity facing county residents. The position was also responsible for educating in the areas of leadership development, food systems, economic development with in communities and local government.

Supervisors said that the customer service superintendent in the highway division was a necessary position as smaller communities, such as Somers and Paris have relied on those services to facilitate meetings and discussions with residents on county projects. At least one official, according to the letter, has already expressed concern about the position’s elimination. The county Finance Committee, earlier this month, approved a severance package for Glenn Fenske, who serves in the position.

The facilities project engineer has been instrumental in the county’s major projects, including the more than $2 million restoration of the ceremonial courtroom in the county courthouse, they said. Currently held by Frank Martinelli, the project engineer is favored by the Jeffris Foundation, which has made a $675,000 investment through private grant with the understanding the county, also through private donations, would come up with the rest.

Supervisors outlined how Martinelli has save the county more than $500,000 in roofing projects over a two-year period initially estimated at $1.5 million. Martinelli also saved the county $140,000 in reinforcing the Molinaro building with the use of a high-tech, engineered glass film at a cost of $8,000.

Supervisor Gaschke, who was among the four who met with the county executive, said each of the positions “help provide better services to our community to help make our community a better place to live,” which he had expressed to Nudo, the board chair.

Gaschke who is vice chair of the Public Works, Facilities and Extension Education Committee said the county is charged less than half of what it costs the state to pay for the community development educator. The position was vacant at the time the Finance Committee, and later the County Board majority voted to eliminate it.

Gaschke also expressed concern over the way the other two positions were eliminated at the Finance Committee during the budget hearings last month. Supervisor Erin Decker, County Board vice chair and a member of the committee, proposed their elimination, which came as a surprise.

Kerkman’s version of the 2023 budget had not called for the positions’ elimination. It was this version of the budget the six said they could support.

Gaschke said no supervisors on the public works committee were consulted about the eliminating the positions whether for efficiencies nor to add staff to the Sheriff’s Department prior to the Finance Committee budget hearing. Gaschke said he’s not opposed to the additional law enforcement officers, either.

“But those are valid and worthy discussions to have … those need to happen on the committee level. Those need to happen with the department head and the division head and the people who know their departments,” he said. “These are professionals. They know their area best day in and day out. It’s not our job as supervisors to micromanage divisions and department.”

Gaschke maintained that the six supervisors had suggested three “very reasonable options”, including one that would use a $400,000 highway state aid refund that did not require adjusting the levy. He added that the issue wasn’t one that is pitting public works against public safety, either.

“Our county is healthy enough, you know, and in a financially responsible enough position to do both,” he said. “We’ve given them options that wouldn’t cost them any money or ... options that would cost, literally, pennies on the dollar for average.”

Nudo said in reaching out to Gaschke, initially, it was to come to some compromise in restoring the educator position with a combined position of the highway superintendent and the project facilities engineer job.

“But they want everything, so there’s no compromise,” he said.

Nudo said their proposal was not “feasible” and that he was supporting the public works director’s recommendation that the two positions were not needed.

“They want the two positions and at this time, it’s not going to happen,” he said, adding that overall, next year’s budget adds 1.3 positions to the county workforce.

In the meantime, Nudo said he is awaiting an update on the list of project priorities for each of the departments and divisions, as prescribed by Kerkman.

Absent a change from those who voted against the bonding, Nudo said he expects to introduce resolutions for ways to fund the revised priorities during a meeting of the Executive Committee Dec. 15.

“It would be an absolute tragedy if (the layoffs) happened,” said Gaschke. “But the reality is, it would be an avoidable tragedy, and the fault would lie squarely at the feet of the County Board leadership and the County Executive’s office for failing to implement one of our suggested fiscally responsible ways to fund and maintain these three vital positions for our county.”