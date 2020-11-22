Supervisor calls on County Board to allow virtual public comments in real time

The Kenosha County Board should allow for public comments in real time now that it has established meeting in an exclusively virtual format, according to a proposal by one supervisor.
Supervisor Terry Rose said he wants the board to allow the public to comment virtually, rather than through submitted written comments. Under the current County Board rules, public comments can only occur through written correspondence.
Rose’s resolution aims to change that.
"I don't think the public was aware when the board adopted this that (live) public comments would be cut out and I don't think we should cut them out," he said.
In acknowledging the potential health risks of the coronavirus pandemic, the board during a special session Nov. 12, voted in favor of temporarily suspending its rules for in-person meeting attendance. In doing so, board supervisors, members of standing committees and associated advisory boards, their staff and the public would not meet in person, but instead virtually, through April of next year.
Other local governments, Rose said, including the Kenosha Unified School Board, which live-streams its meetings on YouTube, also allow the public to participate virtually in real time during the public comments portion of its meetings. The public also can access meetings of the Kenosha City Council and its committees and other advisory panels via Zoom telephone conference, with the meeting host allowing comments while the event is happening.
Rose envisions the county meetings to have live video public comments with support from the Division of Information Technology. He said virtual comments are a “better way of hearing from the general public than written comments” and encourages more public input.
The resolution has been forwarded to the county's Legislative Committee for consideration ahead of the County Board's Dec. 1 when Rose said he expects it to be voted on.
County meetings have been offered virtually for the public to watch via live videostream as an option on the county’s website and through phone-in teleconference. The board began meeting exclusively in the all-virtual format Nov. 17.
"I would hope the committee would meet (before Dec. 1), act favorably on the resolution and bring it back before the board for a vote," he said. "Written comments are not going to be as effective. Last meeting we had none."
