Supervisor calls on County Board to allow virtual public comments in real time

Other local governments, Rose said, including the Kenosha Unified School Board, which live-streams its meetings on YouTube, also allow the public to participate virtually in real time during the public comments portion of its meetings. The public also can access meetings of the Kenosha City Council and its committees and other advisory panels via Zoom telephone conference, with the meeting host allowing comments while the event is happening.

Rose envisions the county meetings to have live video public comments with support from the Division of Information Technology. He said virtual comments are a “better way of hearing from the general public than written comments” and encourages more public input.

The resolution has been forwarded to the county's Legislative Committee for consideration ahead of the County Board's Dec. 1 when Rose said he expects it to be voted on.

County meetings have been offered virtually for the public to watch via live videostream as an option on the county’s website and through phone-in teleconference. The board began meeting exclusively in the all-virtual format Nov. 17.