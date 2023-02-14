A Kenosha Unified School Board member whose seat is now in jeopardy due to clerical error is calling on the district to halt proceedings to replace him.

Chants of "Eric," "Eric," "Eric," rang through the air outside of the Educational Support Center as supporters of School Board member Eric Meadows anxiously awaited his arrival.

"The resolution presented by the KUSD School Board via their attorney to rectify the situation is unacceptable, as they are forcing me to accept the consequences of their own egregious mistake," Meadows said to a crowd of more than 30 people who gathered for the rally Tuesday night. "I was elected to a three-year term and feel that the will of the people has been trampled if I am unfairly forced out prematurely by the school board appointment."

Earlier this month, Kenosha Unified School District officials called for vacating Meadows' seat to alleviate a clerical error in an election notice for the 2022 spring elections. As a result, the district is preparing to declare his seat vacant in April. Unified would then pursue a one-year appointment for the seat before a two-year term election in 2024.

Meadows said he and his attorneys have issued a "cease and desist" letter to the School Board and Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss, "demanding a halt of the district's proceedings to replace me by appointment."

"I therefore have retained Thomas More Society as legal counsel, and I've decided to contest the KUSD school board's decision to replace me, an elected board member, with a person who is appointed," Meadows said. "I respectfully request that the School Board reconsider their decision to oust me, respecting the will of the people."

The issue came to light, district officials said, when the Wisconsin Elections Commission contacted Kenosha Unified on Jan. 24. The commission had concerns about how the school district handled the seat vacated by then School Board member Dan Wade, who had been re-elected to the board in April 2020.

After Wade resigned in 2021, his seat was filled by Atifa Robinson, who was appointed July 1, 2021, in accordance with board policy. The district was then required to hold an election in April 2022 to fill the remainder of Wade’s term. That election was conducted, but the seat was inadvertently listed as a three-year term at that time, rather than the one-year term that remained on the seat’s original 2020-23 cycle.

The election notice should have indicated that there were three board seats up for election. The two candidates receiving the highest vote totals should have been named to three-year terms expiring in April 2025, with the candidate receiving the third-highest vote total to be named to the remaining one-year term of Wade’s seat, set to expire in April.

Meadows is in the hot seat because he was the candidate receiving the third-highest number of votes in the 2022 spring election and would be the one to fill the one-year term, which is set to expire in April, according to the district.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which did not have a role in Kenosha Unified's decision, discovered the error after receiving a request from Kenosha County in late January to update the School Board contests for the upcoming spring elections in the statewide voter registration system, according to Feb. 7 statement from the commission. The district was then notified of the error, and made its own decision to proceed.

Meadows said if the district does not comply with the cease and desist order, he would seek litigation. Meadows has submitted his name for appointment to the board vacancy.

At the rally, Meadows's supporters expressed confusion over the mistake.

"I just think it's an egregious misappropriation of their behavior," Megan Gundlach said. "I just don't even understand it ... You don't hold other people accountable for your mistakes and that's what they're doing in this situation."

Barbara Goode, another supporter, said Meadows won his seat on the board by an election of the people.

"We the people voted for him (to serve) for three years," Goode said. "For (the board) to come and remove him is unacceptable."

Earlier this week, area Republican lawmakers and local the Democratic Party responded to the district's decision.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, on Monday called upon the School Board to respect the 2022 election results and the fact that the election had been certified.

In its own statement, the Kenosha County Democratic Party Executive Board said the organization believes the district is "acting in good faith."

"The reason The Kenosha County Democratic Party Executive Board feels obligated to make a statement now is because groups and individuals, which include Moms for Liberty and the Republican Party of Kenosha County, are painting KUSD’s correction to this error as one done in bad faith," the executive board said Tuesday. "They are choosing to use this correction as an excuse to manufacture rage in hopes of political gain."

Meanwhile, surrounded by supporters on a rainy Valentine's Day night, Meadows said "Kenosha is awesome."

"I love the people of Kenosha," Meadows said."They care about their education, they elected me to help fix their education and that's what I want to do."

