Three candidates will vie for appointment to the Kenosha Unified School District Board after the district vacates the seat of current board member Eric Meadows due to a clerical error in the 2022 spring election.

Former Kenosha Unified School Board member Carl Bryan, Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Thomas and Meadows will be interviewed during a special meeting of the board at 6 p.m. Monday in the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St.

A fourth candidate, Megan Norris, had submitted a letter of interest in candidacy for appointment, but withdrew her name from consideration on Thursday due to scheduling conflicts when the meeting was moved to Monday night.

The appointee will serve a one-year term ending in 2024.

The candidates for appointment have a variety of backgrounds.

In addition to his role as county board supervisor, where he serves as the chairman for the Legislative Committee, member of the Public Works Committee and Executive Committee, Thomas serves on the Kenosha County Racial Equity Ethnicity Commission.

Thomas serves on Kenosha Unified’s Planning & Facilities Citizens Committee. eE is a retired middle and high school athletics coach, and is a local business owner in Kenosha. He has lived in Kenosha since 1995 and his children attended Southport Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Tremper High School, Christian Life School and Shoreland High School.

When asked what made him interested in submitting a letter of interest for appointment, Thomas declined to comment.

Bryan, who served on the school board from 2009 to 2015, said he decided to submit his letter of interest because he felt he could bring his knowledge and expertise of public education to the board.

“Given my background, having served six years on the Kenosha Unified School Board, and having had going on eight years of experience with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, I feel I already bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board,” Bryan said.

While serving on the School Board, Bryan was a part of a team that governed the management of school district affairs, which included hiring the district’s superintendent, setting district policy and approving annual operating budgets. He held positions as treasurer, legislative chair, chair of the district’s Personnel/Policy and Planning/Facilities/Equipment committees and was the board representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate assembly.

“I realized the circumstances that ... having to appoint a board member to fill a one year vacancy is unique, and whatever decision the board does make, it’s probably going to be divisive,” Bryan said. “The opportunity that has been presented with this vacancy shows that there are people standing up in the community that provide a diverse wealth of knowledge and backgrounds.”

Meadows, a former Kenosha Unified substitute teacher and current professional project manager, also submitted a letter of interest in the appointment. In addition to his job as project manager, Meadows is a private French horn instructor, Sunday School teacher, member of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Community Band and Certified Scrum Master in Agile project management.

The special meeting for an appointment follows a district decision to vacate Meadows’ seat after a Wisconsin Elections Commission employee noticed a clerical error in the district’s election notice for the 2022 spring election. The commission said the board improperly listed the position as a three-year term, rather than a one-year term.

At that time, there were two, three-year terms expiring in 2025 and one, one-year term expiring this spring. The candidate with the third-largest number of votes in the spring 2022 election was to serve the one-year term. Election results reflected Eric Meadows received the third-largest number of votes, and would therefore be serving for one year.

As a result of the error, Meadows’ position will be vacated at the end of April, at which time the appointee will serve on the school board for one year before an election is held for a two-year seat in 2024.

At a Tuesday night rally outside of the Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center, Meadows announced he had retained an attorney from Thomas More Society, and sent a cease and desist letter to the district and Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss to put a halt to the appointment process.

Meadows submitted his letter of interest in the appointment as well.

Meadows and his supporters believe he should retain his position, as he was voted to serve a three-year term in a certified election.