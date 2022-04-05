Two school levy limit referendums pass in western Kenosha County districts; Town of Wheatland voters reject appointing clerk, treasurer

Voters in western Kenosha County approved referendums to exceed levy limits in two school districts, one barely, on Tuesday.

Trevor-Wilmot



Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District voters approved a referendum 469 to 362 favoring the district’s request to exceed the state-set revenue limit by $800,000 annually for a period of five years. The initial tax increase is expected to be 15 cents per each $1,000 of equalized property value. A calculator on the website is available to assist residents in determining their property based upon their assessed values.

Had the referendum not been approved, district officials have said they would have no choice but to make further budget reductions that included increasing class sizes, decreasing class options, deferring maintenance and repairs and reducing technology replacement cycles.

Wheatland Center



Voters in the Wheatland Center School District barely approved a referendum seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $525,000 annually for the next four school years.

By a tally of 466 to 453, voters approved the referendum by a mere 13 votes, according to county election results, which are not finalized until a canvas of the vote on Friday.

District administration has said the request is $100,000 less per year than the authorization approved in 2018 that expires at the end of this school year. Administration has said non-recurring authorization will not result in an increase in the tax rate.

Clerk, treasurer remain elected



By overwhelming majorities, the Town of Wheatland’s clerk and treasure positions will remain elected, after voters turned down a referendum that sought to make them both appointed jobs. Voters said cast resounding “Nos” of 461 to 299 and 470 to 287 to appointing the clerk’s and treasure’s positions, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.