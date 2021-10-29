UPDATE: Kenosha County panel backs proposed 2022 budget without diversity position; approves bonding for capital projects

The Kenosha County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee has endorsed the county’s proposed spending plan for 2022, including a projected slight reduction in the tax rate.
The panel Thursday night also gave preliminary OK to bonding resolutions authorizing more than $27.3 million for capital projects, transportation infrastructure and improvements and payments related to the Job Center.
A public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the board chambers of the County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St. The County Board is scheduled to vote on the finalized budget at its Wednesday night meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.
Following individual department hearings held at the Administration Building over four days, the committee Thursday unanimously recommended approval of a budget that includes a proposed levy of $72.64 million, which is expected to increase by $2.04 million over the 2021 budget. Earlier this month, County Executive Jim Kreuser proposed a 2.99 percent increase to the tax levy for next year.
Diversity position left out
A few changes would result in the levy dropping slightly, however, according to county Finance Director Patricia Merrill. During the budget hearings, the committee approved a reduction of the proposed Diversity Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, a cost of $99,879, and an increase of $28,300 to the District Attorney’s Office amounting to a net decrease of $71,579.
With the adjustments made by the committee, the corresponding tax rate is projected to decrease 31 cents, from $4.38 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $4.17 per $1,000. Thus, an owner of a median value home, or $234,000, could expect to pay $976.66 to the county in 2022. This year, the owner of a median value for a home, or $224,414, paid $982.93 in county property taxes.
Major capital projects on the horizon
The committee Thursday also unanimously recommended approval for the funding mechanism for paying for three major undertakings in 2022. The county expects to bond for all three projects, according to Greg Johnson, senior municipal adviser for the consulting firm Ehlers, Inc.
Broken down, the resolutions authorizing bonding with the associated projects are:
$16,625,000 for budgeted capital projects, including repairs for roads and highways, technology upgrades and park improvements, among numerous others.
$7,850,000 for highway, bridge and waterway projects. The largest among them is the restoration of the South Branch of the Pike River, where the county would acquire land and construct paths and walkways and trails that would connect west-side city and Somers neighborhoods to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and Downtown Kenosha.
$2,870,000, of which $870,000 is expected to be borrowed in 2022, for tenant improvements and lease payments related to the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, the current home of the county’s Human Services Department. This would help pay for architect and engineering costs and operating lease payments related to a human services building. The County Board will be asked to decide at a later date whether to invest in significant repairs, about $14 million, to the more than 50-year-old building, or invest in a proposed location at Sun Plaza in the 3500 block of 52nd Street.