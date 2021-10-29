UPDATE: Kenosha County panel backs proposed 2022 budget without diversity position; approves bonding for capital projects

With the adjustments made by the committee, the corresponding tax rate is projected to decrease 31 cents, from $4.38 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $4.17 per $1,000. Thus, an owner of a median value home, or $234,000, could expect to pay $976.66 to the county in 2022. This year, the owner of a median value for a home, or $224,414, paid $982.93 in county property taxes.

Major capital projects on the horizon

The committee Thursday also unanimously recommended approval for the funding mechanism for paying for three major undertakings in 2022. The county expects to bond for all three projects, according to Greg Johnson, senior municipal adviser for the consulting firm Ehlers, Inc.

Broken down, the resolutions authorizing bonding with the associated projects are:

$16,625,000 for budgeted capital projects, including repairs for roads and highways, technology upgrades and park improvements, among numerous others.