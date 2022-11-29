UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.

At 1 p.m. a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 near Highway C for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not pull over and exited the interstate on Highway C onto East Frontage Road.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop advised that the vehicle then crashed into a field just south of Highway 50. As deputies approached the vehicle, dispatch advised that they were receiving calls that the occupants, who

were described as Black males wearing all black clothing, fled east towards the La Quinta Inn, 7540 118th Ave, Public Information Officer Sgt. David Wright said in a media release.

The sheriff's department, as well as other area law enforcement agencies including the Kenosha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Pleasant Prairie Police Department, searched the area for the suspects. Two subjects matching the description given by dispatch were eventually taken into custody near the La Quinta Inn. A large amount of illegal drugs and two handguns were recovered near the scene, according to Wright.

A short time later the sheriff's department was given information that a possible third suspect had run northbound and entered the Woodman’s Grocery store and was asking patrons to use their cellphones.

Based on the physical evidence that was already recovered, the sheriff's department coordinated with the Woodman's store manager to evacuate the store to search for the suspect. After an extensive search of the store and a review of video surveillance footage of nearby businesses, it was determined that only two suspects were involved in this incident, Wright said.

The two suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony charges. No patrons or officers were injured during this multijurisdictional incident. Wright said this is an active investigation and no additional information was available.

Woodman's was evacuated around 1:45 p.m. The store re-opened a little before 3 p.m.

Customers react

Woodman’s customers said they were asked to leave the store in an orderly manner with an announcement over the store’s speakers.

Some customers said they left their carts with their wallets inside them in the store so they could exit as fast as possible.

Mike Murrow, of Kenosha, was shopping for groceries with his wife when they were asked to exit.

“They said you had to please exit and go out the front exits,” Murrow said. “My wife and I were literally self-checking out and had half our stuff in bags and we had to leave it all there.”

Murrow said law enforcement officers stopped one shopper who “fit the description” of a person they may have been searching for but that it wasn’t the suspect.

A Racine woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said someone on the store’s intercom system said “we have an emergency situation in the store, and everyone please move to the front of the store to evacuate in an orderly fashion.”

The woman said when she exited the store she saw sheriff’s deputies, a K-9 unit and a drone flying in the air.

“We moved in an orderly fashion,” she said.

The woman said law enforcement officers “didn’t look panicked.”

Many shoppers and store employees waited outside in their vehicles or stood against the building waiting to go back inside.