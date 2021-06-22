Virtual no more: Kenosha City Council, committees to resume in-person meetings

Prior to the council meeting, Public Safety and Welfare Committee also voted unanimously to rescind the emergency declaration and reinstate in-person meetings. During the committee meeting, City Administrator John Morrissey said he reviewed both sides in arriving at the decision to open up City Hall to public meetings following the long hiatus.

“I realize there are people on both sides of this issue,” he said noting that some have wanted city meetings to take place in person sooner, while others feel it still “too early” to return.

“We are looking at potentially having a hybrid type of meeting (virtually and in person) for the future,” Morrissey said. “But there are ordinances and some rules that we need to work on, so we’d go back citizens’ comments and everything else would be in person here at City Hall or wherever all those meetings would be.”

The council’s 17 members will be required to attend in person for their votes to be counted, Morrissey said.

Along with the city’s lifting of the mask mandate on May 27, Morrissey said administration also took into account the declining COVID-19 numbers along with vaccination rates in arriving at the decision to return to public, in-person meetings.