Virtual no more: Kenosha City Council, committees to resume in-person meetings

The Kenosha City Council met for the last time Monday night — virtually, that is.
The council voted 17-0 withdrawing the emergency declaration it approved 15 months ago that forced the city’s policymakers and their standing committees and other advisory boards to hold meetings electronically as Wisconsin began to lock down at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The council’s decision also effectively reinstates in-person meetings for itself, its committees and related advisory boards beginning Tuesday.
One possible exception to the reinstatement, however, is the Transit Commission’s meeting, which the city posted as a virtual session on Friday, prior to the council’s vote Monday night, according to Mayor John Antaramian. The commission is expected to hold its last teleconference meeting today at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom. Thursday’s meeting of the Plan Commission will be the first in-person meeting since the council’s rescinding of the emergency declaration.
On March 25, 2020, the council voted to issue the declaration granting Antaramian additional authority allowing city public meetings to be conducted with members participating remotely. It was also the last time the council had met together face to face as a governing body.
Beginning July 6, the council will resume in-person meetings with its members, staff and the public in attendance. The meetings will no longer take place via Zoom as they had during the state of emergency.
Prior to the council meeting, Public Safety and Welfare Committee also voted unanimously to rescind the emergency declaration and reinstate in-person meetings. During the committee meeting, City Administrator John Morrissey said he reviewed both sides in arriving at the decision to open up City Hall to public meetings following the long hiatus.
Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey discusses his new role. Morrissey was previously hired as the city’s director of inspections in Dece…
“I realize there are people on both sides of this issue,” he said noting that some have wanted city meetings to take place in person sooner, while others feel it still “too early” to return.
“We are looking at potentially having a hybrid type of meeting (virtually and in person) for the future,” Morrissey said. “But there are ordinances and some rules that we need to work on, so we’d go back citizens’ comments and everything else would be in person here at City Hall or wherever all those meetings would be.”
The council’s 17 members will be required to attend in person for their votes to be counted, Morrissey said.
Along with the city’s lifting of the mask mandate on May 27, Morrissey said administration also took into account the declining COVID-19 numbers along with vaccination rates in arriving at the decision to return to public, in-person meetings.
“I think the numbers have all headed in the right direction, so I do think it is time,” he said.
After the state-mandated lockdown ended in May last year, city administration had initially anticipated opening up its meetings to the public last summer. Crews installed plexiglass barriers at the dias where the mayor, council president and city clerk sit and on the floor where alderpersons are seated. A barrier was also installed at the public podium.
“Those will still remain in place for the time being,” he said. City officials and staff will still have the option of wearing masks, as well, said Morrissey.
Ald. Keith Rosenberg, who said he has been vaccinated, wondered whether council members who are not would be required to wear masks to the meetings, a practice recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I will tell you that I, as well, have been vaccinated and I would suggest people get vaccinated,” Morrissey said. “However, we have made a conscious decision that we are not going to ask individuals if they are vaccinated nor are we planning on making or requiring individuals to be vaccinated. So it really comes down, in my opinion, to self-responsibility.”