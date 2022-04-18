 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanggaard announces re-election bid

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, has announced he plans to run for re-election in the fall to represent the 21st Senate District, which covers most of Racine and Kenosha counties.

 “Voters are consistent in wanting strong leadership to help grow our economy, tackle crime and protect the vulnerable in society,” Wanggaard said in a news release Monday night. “I know our state and our country are at a crossroads. The stakes are too high, and there is too much to get done to bow out now.”

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Wisconsin State Senate voted on a bill that would reduce shared revenue for communities that reduce their spending on law enforcement while also backing measures that restrict the use of chokeholds by police officers and require officers to report colleagues who use excessive force. Senate Bill 119 would reduce shared revenue for communities that reduce spending on the hiring, training and retention of law enforcement, fire departments or emergency medical responders. In this segment, Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) and bill co-sponsor Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) debate the issue.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2021/06/09/wisconsin-state-senate-floor-session-28/

Subscribe to Morning Minute: https://wiseye.org/newsletters/

#wipolitics

 Wanggaard was last elected in 2018, winning 58% of the vote. The election is Nov. 8.

In his last term, Wanggaard said he fought to successfully amend Wisconsin’s constitution expanding rights for crime victims which voters approved in 2020. A consistent leader in the fight to keep our neighborhoods safe, Wanggaard also passed legislation improving policing and public safety, according to the release. Wanggaard led the fight to end the Miller Park tax, and return the surplus to taxpayers, something he pledged to do with the record state budget surplus.

People are also reading…

 “There’ll be a lot of people looking to spend Wisconsin’s surplus,” Wanggaard said. “We’ve got to have legislators that are strong enough to say ‘We’ve spent enough. Taxpayers deserve a break.’ That’s what I’ve done before and that’s what I’ll do again.”

 He said empowering parents and ensuring fair elections will be additional cornerstones of his next term.

“When it comes to elections – everyone needs to follow the same rules. And those rules must be followed. We can’t have one city doing one thing, and others doing another. That leads to distrust in the result,” he said.

 “Parents should be in charge of the children’s education, not bureaucrats,” Wanggaard said.. “Parents should be able to choose their school and know what’s being taught in those schools. I’m going to fight to ensure that the most important voice in a child’s education is that child’s parent.”

Van Wanggaard

Wanggaard
