Kenosha County’s month-and-a-half long bonding stalemate has come to an end, after an agreement was reached earlier this week and announced by County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo and Supervisor Monica Yuhas at Thursday night’s Executive Committee meeting.

Under the tentative agreement, funding will be restored for a now-vacant community development educator position in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Kenosha County office.

Also, a newly created, hybrid project manager position in the county’s Department of Public Works will move up a step on the county’s pay scale. The changes will not affect the tax levy that the board approved with the 2023 budget on Nov. 2.

Special board meeting expected Monday

A special meeting of the County Board is expected to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, to review and vote on the county’s bonding resolutions for 2023. The Finance Committee will review the agreement and resolutions at a noon meeting the same day.

Under the compromise reached Tuesday in his meeting with Yuhas, Nudo said the bonding resolution that was defeated last month will return to the board with one minor change — the addition of $100,000 to replace a generator that failed recently at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. The original bonding amount was at just over $16.15 million and would increase to a little more than $16.25 million.

In November, supervisors had voted 17-6, but did not approve the original bonding amount as they lacked the supermajority, or 18 votes, needed for it to pass.

The other two resolutions that never went to a vote after the Nov. 2 meeting was adjourned will return to the board as originally presented. Those resolutions pertained to bonding authorizations for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants administered by Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

“We had to start negotiating … so, by doing that, then, of course everybody starts from the high point and then (we) try to meet somewhere in the middle,” Nudo said.

Early negotiations had involved members voting in the minority as a “negative quorum” initially asking to restore three positions, which had included a highway superintendent to work with customers and a project manager position in the facilities division, as well as the UW- Extension community development educator. During budget hearings in October, the three positions were eliminated to add a deputy and two detectives in the sheriff’s department.

Nudo, for his part, along with County Executive Samantha Kerkman, also began looking at what needed to be prioritized for funding if the stalemate continued. The most drastic of the proposals was laying off some two dozen workers in the highway division, in addition to closing county parks for the winter and reconsidering funding certain commitments, such as a $350,000 contribution to the City of Kenosha’s development plans in the Uptown District.

Glenn Fenske, who had held the highway superintendent job, has since accepted a severance package with retirement benefits. The project manager job is currently held by Frank Martinelli.

That job will give way to the new hybrid post, which includes both the highway superintendent and the project manager duties. The post was reclassified to a higher salary of $141,000, about $3,000 greater than the previous level assigned. The UW-Extension educator will be added back at $44,900. Both will be funded by surplus funds the county received for transportation needs after the 2023 budget had been set. The county received $450,000 more than it had anticipated, according to Finance Director Patricia Merrill.

`Marathon meeting'

Nudo thanked Yuhas for coming back to the table to work out the compromise.

“We had last Tuesday night (Dec. 13), what I can probably call, like a marathon meeting, which lasted about 2 ½ hours,” he said looking at Yuhas, both smiling at each other, across the packed conference room. “Not too many times we got mad at each other – just a few.

“At the end, we were able to come up with what we believe is a good compromise for everybody,” he said. “Since Day One, I always felt confident that at the end we would come up with something that would be feasible and good for all the citizens of Kenosha County.”

Nudo said his goal was to have the agreement in place and voted on before the upcoming holidays.

“When I say my (goal), and Supervisor Yuhas agreed, and hopefully all you guys agree to get everything done and put it behind us before Christmas,” he said.

The only thing different from the previous bonding resolution that failed passage was the addition of the generator replacement, Nudo said.

“It’s pretty much the brain of all the towers that transmit the sheriff and county fire department radio communication,” he said. “If for any reason we lose power, we’re really in trouble.”

Yuhas, likewise, praised Nudo for his willingness to continue negotiations. She said there was “a lot of conversation back and forth” during their negotiation session. Yuhas later confirmed that the negotiations were only between them when they reached a compromise during their meeting at Culver’s on Tuesday.

“When I left that meeting, I left with knowing that we listened to each other. We respected each other’s opinions and we were able to come to a good compromise,” she said.

Turning point

Following the announcement of the agreement, Yuhas said turning pointing was that both she and Nudo wanted to find a solution after worker sought answers from the board as to why they were being targeted for layoffs.

Last week, highway workers turned out at the County Board meeting worried about whether they would have jobs next year, some telling their families they would not be buying their children presents for Christmas as a result. The workers said they weren’t there to take sides, rather to fight for the jobs they proudly do each day and wondering whether the County Board actually valued them for the work they do.

“Employees were concerned about the layoffs … we’re not here to make employees feel uncomfortable or feel like their job is on the line,” said Yuhas. “We want to have employees who come to work and know that they’re here to their job every day.

“It was important to come to a resolution to let our employees know that we do care about them and we want the best for them and the best thing is to sit down, set aside our differences and come to a compromise,” she said. “And both sides gave. But, we came together because we wanted to make Kenosha County better, make it go forward and show the employees that we can do that. And, tonight showed that.”

Kerkman praised the board for working to negotiate a compromise.

“This agreement will allow us to implement all of the provisions of the responsible budget that the County Board adopted last month,” Kerkman said. “It will ensure that we can embark upon essential projects while providing the vital services that our residents depend upon. I thank Chairman Nudo, Supervisor Yuhas and the entire board for its work to resolve this issue.”

