WATCH NOW: City committee defers decision on proposed stricter pool fencing requirements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sturino said when the ordinance was originally written the standard height of a pool was about 48 inches tall. Nowadays, about 90 percent of pools sold are about 54 inches tall, he said, and he understands the greater need for the barriers. Another way to promote safety is to have a “pool alarm” with either perimeter or in water detection that would alert someone inside the home, he said. Sturino then became emotional as he alluded to the death of a toddler who had apparently drowned in a pool in Lake Villa, Ill., on Saturday.

Later, he suggested that the proposed ordinance also be revised to address wading pools. The ordinance as proposed does not include such pools, which typically are filled with 2 feet of water, or less. Sturino contended that the “pop- up pools are actually more dangerous” to toddlers due the pool’s flexible walls, the hard surface they are often placed on and if they struck their heads and fell in they could also drown.

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, committee chair, wondered how many drownings had occurred in pools in the Kenosha area. Inspector Thomas Hansche said in the last decade only four had occurred in the entire county.

Ald. Jan Michalski said that most people who have hot tubs want a fence surrounding them for privacy. He said he was not averse to deferring the matter, however, to further discuss alternatives.