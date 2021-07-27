WATCH NOW: City committee defers decision on proposed stricter pool fencing requirements

A proposed ordinance that would require newly installed pools or hot tubs in Kenosha to have six-foot-tall fences to surround them has stalled in committee.
Following a public hearing, the Public Safety and Welfare Committee unanimously voted Monday night to defer its decision for at least two weeks to give city staff time to review additional alternatives to securing homeowners’ pools.
The matter came before the committee after the Plan Commission voted 8-0 on Thursday supporting Ald. Rollin Pizzala’s proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinance calling for the more restrictive fence requirements. The proposal requires a 6-foot tall fence around pools and hot tubs unless their walls are already at least five feet tall.
The city currently requires owners to install walls at least 4 feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirements would have a grandfather provision for anyone with existing pools and hot tubs.
During the public hearing, David Sturino, owner of Hansen’s Pool & Spa, 4440 Green Bay Road, asked that the committee delay voting on the new requirements. Sturino said he wanted the committee to consider other alternatives to securing pools and tubs, including educating homeowners.
“I think there are things that can be done to improve the awareness within the household,” he said, citing research indicating the 90 percent of drownings occurred in family-owned pools. According to Stop Drowning Now, 88 percent of such drownings occur with at least one adult present. Drownings are also the No. 1 cause of accidental death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.
Sturino said when the ordinance was originally written the standard height of a pool was about 48 inches tall. Nowadays, about 90 percent of pools sold are about 54 inches tall, he said, and he understands the greater need for the barriers. Another way to promote safety is to have a “pool alarm” with either perimeter or in water detection that would alert someone inside the home, he said. Sturino then became emotional as he alluded to the death of a toddler who had apparently drowned in a pool in Lake Villa, Ill., on Saturday.
Later, he suggested that the proposed ordinance also be revised to address wading pools. The ordinance as proposed does not include such pools, which typically are filled with 2 feet of water, or less. Sturino contended that the “pop- up pools are actually more dangerous” to toddlers due the pool’s flexible walls, the hard surface they are often placed on and if they struck their heads and fell in they could also drown.
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, committee chair, wondered how many drownings had occurred in pools in the Kenosha area. Inspector Thomas Hansche said in the last decade only four had occurred in the entire county.
Ald. Jan Michalski said that most people who have hot tubs want a fence surrounding them for privacy. He said he was not averse to deferring the matter, however, to further discuss alternatives.
Pizzala, who handed out photos of un-fenced, above-ground pools, including one with with ladder access, said he remains concerned about safety.
“Those are the ones I’m concerned about,” he said before voting to defer the proposal. “They look inviting the way they are sitting in people’s yards.”