WATCH NOW: City Council denies resolution calling for alternatives to police use of tear gas, rubber bullets

A majority of the Kenosha City Council voted Wednesday night to reject a proposal calling for a panel to study alternatives to use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police.
Those tools were among the non-lethal de-escalation methods used by law enforcement authorities to disperse crowds amid the civil unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake a year ago.
Wednesday's vote was 12-2. Voting against the resolution were: Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco LaMacchia, Bruce Fox, Mitchell Pedersen, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose, Dominic Ruffalo and David Bogdala. Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who proposed the resolution that included the study, and Ald. Rollin Pizzala, cast the two votes in support of it. Alds. Shayna Griffin, David Paff and Keith Rosenberg had excused absences, according to Mayor John Antaramian.
With little deliberation, the council voted against Kennedy's resolution following more than an hour of combined public comments at the start of the Wednesday's meeting, and later during a public hearing on the issue.
In addition to the study, the resolution recommended that the Kenosha Police Department submit a report at the end of the year on vetted alternatives to the "riot control agents," such as tear gas, and rubber bullets, or non-lethal rounds. KPD does not use nonlethal rounds.
The study would then be reviewed by the council, which would determine whether it should ban the use of tear gas and non-lethal rounds for purpose of crowd control.
The council's decision also comes on heels of a decision last week last week by the Public Safety and Welfare Committee in which members unanimously voted against supporting Kennedy's proposal.
Wider community dialogue
Those who favored Kennedy's proposal included protesters who had demonstrated against police brutality, including that which they claim was used on Blake a year ago.
Supporters of the resolution said they sought an opportunity for wider community dialogue with a panel that would be appointed by the mayor and would include participants from diverse experiences including police academy instructors, military personnel, law school instructors, social workers and former elected officials, among others. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Kenosha Police would have input in advising the mayor on the appointments
"De-escalation alternatives a good thing and worthy of review. Let's just remind everyone that the three-page resolution does not ban tear gas. It asks for research to prove its efficiency," said Kenosha Unified School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams.
Whitney Cabal, who also goes by the name Billy Violet, wondered whether those opposing the proposal had even read it. She encouraged them to do so.
"All that's being asked is for a panel to be created to call for additional research as to what the most effective way is and to examine the efficacies of tear gas and non-lethal rounds as they were used here in the City of Kenosha," Cabal said.
Former School Board member Kyle Flood said he was among those helping to coordinate street medics at the protests and witnessed what he claims was law enforcement's excessive use of the riot control agent and that it affected people who weren't rioting or were situated away from the action.
"But everybody standing there in Civic (Center) Park in protest, just standing there, that's who had to deal with it," he said. "And the last day that you guys used tear gas there was so much used to disperse the crowd" that it was felt blocks away, Flood said.
Tools to protect community
Those who spoke against the resolution urged the council not to take away the tools that enable the police to quell unlawful protests and protect the community against rioting.
"Instead of talking about getting a committee in making suggestions to the police, let's just talk about what we could do to prevent this kind of thing ever happening again," said Del Martinez, who opposed the proposal. "We don't need anybody to govern over the police. They know what they are doing. The prove they know what they are doing. Investigate how (the August 2020 riots) happened and let's move on."
Amber Hand said she feared what would happen if police could not use the non-lethal methods the resolution aims to examine.
"I just want to say I'm really concerned that if the police can't use tear gas and rubber bullets, people are going to have to protect themselves. We saw how that ended," she said. "It's not going to be good. I am worried."
Last year, after the Blake shooting rioting, occurred under the cover of night, which led to massive destruction of property — approximately $50 million — to the city's Uptown and Downtown areas.
"I think it's kind of missing the point to take away a tool from the police officers based on if they made a poor decision," said David Mau. "If there was a poor decision and tear gas was dispersed that night, and if we agree that's not what should've happened, his resolution won't fix that."
Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen voiced his opposition in committee and clarified his reasons to council when asked.
"When I said I was against it, the alternative was to meet with those individuals, the activists that were affected by it, that helped draft the resolution. And whatever happens tonight, if it gets knocked out that is what I'm going to resolve to do is still meet with them," Larsen said. "What they're asking for is transparency and what we're asking for is their involvement .I don't think that we need a body to oversee everything we do and I'm more than willing."
Before the vote, Kennedy told council members if they thought the resolution was to "handcuff the Police Department" they should vote no. If they believed it was a way to continue the dialogue with answers sought by way of the resolution they should support it.
Kennedy said it was not his intent for the proposal to be contentious.
"I really thought I was doing something to help my community," he said.