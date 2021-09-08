WATCH NOW: City Council denies resolution calling for alternatives to police use of tear gas, rubber bullets

"All that's being asked is for a panel to be created to call for additional research as to what the most effective way is and to examine the efficacies of tear gas and non-lethal rounds as they were used here in the City of Kenosha," Cabal said.

Former School Board member Kyle Flood said he was among those helping to coordinate street medics at the protests and witnessed what he claims was law enforcement's excessive use of the riot control agent and that it affected people who weren't rioting or were situated away from the action.

"But everybody standing there in Civic (Center) Park in protest, just standing there, that's who had to deal with it," he said. "And the last day that you guys used tear gas there was so much used to disperse the crowd" that it was felt blocks away, Flood said.

Tools to protect community

Those who spoke against the resolution urged the council not to take away the tools that enable the police to quell unlawful protests and protect the community against rioting.