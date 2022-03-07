WATCH NOW: City Council votes to revoke Coins’ liquor licenses

The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to revoke Coins Sports Bar’s liquor licenses late Monday.

The vote came after weeks of uncertainty for the tavern and more than 11 hours of debate by the city’s Licenses and Permits Committee. The full City Council went into closed session for more than an hour before voting on the matter around 10 p.m. Monday.

The popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. will no longer be able to serve alcoholic beverages. On Monday, before the final vote, the tavern’s owners voluntarily surrendered their cabaret license to show council members they were committed to rooting out bad actors who may attend rowdy concerts or performances.

Ald. Daniel Prozanski recused himself from the vote. Ald. Anthony Kennedy, the sole dissenting vote on the Licenses and Permits Committee, voted against permanent revocation.

Ald. Shayna Griffin, who represents the areas surrounding Coins, pleaded with her colleagues to revoke their licenses.

“As I sit here and we discuss what’s going on, I just have to speak up because I am a representation of that neighborhood, that district that surrounds Coins right there,” Griffin said. “We’ve heard lots of testimony, but what we did not hear were the calls from the people that live in that surrounding neighborhood, who are not happy with their living situation. Who are not happy that there are more than 10 police cars and police in their neighborhood on a consistent basis. They don’t feel good, they don’t feel safe.”

However, the attorney for Coins, Anthony Nudo, maintained the city never made contact or attempted to make contact with the agent for Coins regarding any alleged issues over the past six months.

The bar had no demerit points assessed against the licenses before the revocation hearings began.

“The entire process from Day 1 was absolutely wrong,” Nudo said after the vote. “There is tremendous support for Coins because they are good community partners. … The incidents that have occurred should have been discussed with them months ago.

“It’s like getting arrested for a violation of probation when you didn’t even know you were on probation,” he said. “You have to have notice and give warning. The process was wrong from the start.”

Nudo said he will discuss the appeal process with his clients.

Police recommended revocation

The Kenosha Police Department had recommended that the licenses of the bar be revoked or suspended after months of what the department reported were “recurring disorderly events” that “require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources.”

The department had filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed serious incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months.

Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times, outdoor drinking and physical altercations, according to the complaint.

One Kenosha police officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4, 2021, and sustained a severe shoulder injury. Some of the officers who testified Feb. 14 said they have feared for their safety when crowds became disorderly on multiple occasions in Coins' parking lots.

New Year’s homicide

The most recent incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, resulted in a fatal shooting. In that incident, a man was killed in the tavern’s parking lot. Three others were injured, one seriously.

Police arrived that morning to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot. The complaint states that 33 officers from the Kenosha Police Department and five other outside agencies responded to gain control of the situation.

In a formal complaint, Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen provided support for the revocations saying that "the recurring disorderly events at the premises require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources and the associated crowds and gunfire present an ongoing threat of imminent danger to the officers’ safety responding to the premises, as well as, to the business patrons and those that reside in the surrounding neighborhood."

Coins management, however, maintains none of those involved in the incident had actually been bar patrons that night.

Business booming

The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin, who have owned the bar for less than two years. It was sold to them by members of the Gascoigne family. Carlson and Cousin also own Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., on the city’s north side.

During a Licenses and Permit Committee meeting last month Cousin said the bar has struggled to keep pace with a “300% increase” in business and is committed to working with police to protect patrons, staff and the community.

He said the bar hires private security and has cameras throughout the establishment. Cousin also said they have started meeting with the police.

“The reason we’re here today is because of what happened Jan. 1,” Cousin told the City Council Monday before the vote.

“That loss of life and that event was tragic. But that event is not limited to the kinds of events that just happen at Coins. It’s a problem in our city, it’s a problem in our state, it’s a problem in our country. In our city, murders are up 300%. We didn't ask for those criminals to show up. They weren’t patrons of our bar. They weren’t served an ounce of alcohol, a drink of water or even a French fry.”

Cousin said employees could lose their jobs and local nonprofits will no longer have a place to raise vital funds.

This is a developing story. Visit kenoshanews.com Tuesday for additional information.

