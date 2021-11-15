WATCH NOW: City pulls Vault's cabaret license for review following gun violence a week ago that left one dead

The owner of a banquet hall and event hub is facing a suspension of its live entertainment license as a city committee prepares to review complaints, including those surrounding the fatal gun violence that erupted in Downtown a week ago.

Mayor John Antaramian announced Monday night during the Kenosha City Council meeting that he had pulled the license for the Vault Banquet Hall & Event Venue at 625 57th St.

The venue had reportedly played host to a concert event with heavy security, which continued into the early morning hours of Nov. 7. Shortly before 2 a.m., gunfire outside the venue led to the shooting death of Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, who died at the scene, according to Kenosha police. Three other people also suffered injuries but were treated and released from area hospitals.

Kenosha police officers were on scene within a minute of the shootings that left more than 70 rounds of evidence scattered over several city blocks. Police described the scene as chaotic. Officers from multiple agencies were called to assist to maintain control.

Wallace’s was death was the 11th homicide in a city that typically records a handful each year. Police have yet to identify or arrest suspects in the city’s second mass shooting this year.

“Under the law, the police chief will provide an affidavit to me in which I will then take the affidavit and pull the cabaret license from the Vault for two weeks,” Antaramian said. During the two-week period, the venue's license for offering live entertainment would be temporarily suspended.

The process for filing the affidavit began Friday, the mayor said. The license will go before the License and Permit Committee on Nov. 22, according to Ald. Curt Wilson, the committee chair.

Wilson could not comment specifically on what issues would be discussed as he had yet to see the affidavit, which will be submitted to committee by Police Chief Eric Larsen prior to the meeting.

Venue owner Shel Parham, could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday. However, Parham, in a social media announcement had already canceled all live music events “for the foreseeable future” the day after the violence occurred.

“The Vault family is extremely saddened by the tragic events that unfolded in our downtown streets early Sunday morning. The Vault was created as a place to support our entire community, as a place for special events, a place for inclusivity, a place for everyone,” the post on the Vault's Facebook page reads. “Unfortunately, even an abundance of security and staff inside our venue couldn't have prevented the terrible incident on our public streets.”

During Monday night's council meeting, Downtown business owners spoke on the city's need to find a way to stop the violence that has plagued it over the last several months. They said that starts with reviewing what goes on at the Vault.

Marc Hujik, who previously lived in Pleasant Prairie, said he and his wife moved to the city because they "believed in the vision of what you're trying to accomplish in Downtown." Plans include the ambitious "Downtown Vision," a $400 million project for redevelopment with a new City Hall, a performing arts center and a public park, among others.

"We enjoy the restaurant and bars, we're surrounded by it," he said, naming more than a dozen establishments, that also included a hotel and other entertainment spots. "The one thing they all have in common is that in the couple of years that we've lived Downtown is we've had no issues with any of them. None of them have done anything to impact our safety or belief that the Downtown is continuing to move in the right direction."

The Vault, however, was an exception. While Hujik said he "fully" supports the owner's vision of the Vault contributing to Downtown, he was not pleased how it's being operated.

"I think it conflicts completely with what you're trying to do and accomplish Downtown," he told the council.

Other weekend events that occur Downtown aren't staffed with "fully body-armored people armed at the door," he said. Hujik said he learned that 13 security officers were stationed at the Vault event, "that unfortunately ended in tragedy."

"Just by letting me know that you felt compelled to have 13 security people at an event in a neighborhood in our Downtown in a place that supposed to safe and is supposed to be a destination for families and visitors to our community, tells me that you don't have the competency to make good decisions about what should and should not be allowed in our ... Downtown area," he said.

Luis Arecco, who owns Anytime Fitness, 611 56th St., was among several businesses disrupted by the deadly shooting as it became part of the police crime-scene investigation and he had to turn customers away. Arecco, who is from Peru, but has lived in the city 20 years, said he loves Kenosha.

"All of my eggs are in this basket. You can see my building light up Downtown. I work very hard to be the candle in the middle," he said. Arecco said a week ago, however, the rapid gunfire woke him up.

"I opened my shades. I see a man crawling in my front door, yelling at the getaway car to wait for him. My car has bullets on both ends. Both sides of the car," he said. He and his wife began to question whether they wanted to stay.

He said he has talked with his tenants who've told him when there's an event at the Vault they close down early, "because they don't want to be around."

The events of Nov. 7 have him concerned about the safety of his family and his financial future. He said he has been in the process of upgrading his building, installing solar power and investing in marketing to help recover from the pandemic and the riots. He doesn't want to leave.

"We have a beautiful place with great promise of growth ... My hopes are in Kenosha. Kenosha is a gem. There is no two Kenoshas in the world. We have a beautiful place. I ask you please, don't put everybody in jeopardy," he said. "We have to stop this behavior now and continue towards greater pastures."

Jimmy Stewart, owner of Lakeshore Nutrition at 611 56th St., said he was concerned about the safety of his staff and customers visiting Downtown. He said that having to close following the shooting hurt his business. He said he made an investment coming to the city with the hope that others can, too.

"We can't afford to have things like that happen," he said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.