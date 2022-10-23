The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have more sworn law enforcement officers than it has had in recent years following a committee’s recommendation to increase the number of deputies and detectives next year.

The Judiciary and Law Committee voted unanimously to recommend hiring two detectives and a deputy — adding to the one detective and one deputy initially proposed by administration earlier this month — for a total of five new sworn personnel in 2023.

Sheriff David Beth, who is retiring in January after 20 years of service as the county’s top law enforcement officer made his final presentation to the committee Thursday night. According to staff, the department originally proposed adding six detectives and three deputies.

“And then, that kind of got cut down to the three detectives and then three deputies and then it got cut down again to the one detective and one deputy,” said fiscal manager Angela Khabbaz.

Beth said when he was still a deputy, the county did not have the calls for service it is experiencing now with more growth, development.

“I would do radar in the old days hardware parking lot because west of Ace Hardware was the Pines Nursery and that was it until you got to (Interstate 94) until you had a gas station,” he said. “From about Jan. 1 until the end of March, there was almost nothing going on. You were looking for stuff to do. You’re looking for cows loose because you were looking to get out of the car. And it isn’t like that anymore.

“I mean our calls for service just keep climbing and I’d love for someone to make a motion to increase us by two more deputies,” he said. “I’d love that because even to add one more district, it’s equivalent of five deputies.”

Committee Chair Zach Rodriguez motioned to add two more detectives and a deputy saying the forwarding correspondence to the Finance Committee “evaluate possible budget modifications elsewhere in the budget” to cover the costs for the additional sworn personnel.

“Any excess monies found from the finance department modifications shall be moved to the Sheriff’s Department budget to fund additional training,” Rodriguez said. The motion was seconded by Supervisor Laura Belsky.

“I wish it could be more,” said Supervisor Erin Decker.

“Supervisor Decker, it can be,” quipped Beth to laughs around the table.

The department will also hire an analyst, “a key position”, according to Beth in an effort to maximize the software and technology for using data to improve its overall crime fighting capabilities. The position was also approved by the committee.

Capt. Justin Miller said when the department was building its data base eight years ago, using New World software, agencies administration visited to see how the system would work had an average of three analysts.

The Sheriff’s Department has none, he said.

“What they do is just extrapolate the data out of our system that is extremely robust and help with detail in reports. So we have obviously village contracts, they’re constantly asking us for detailed reports and call volume, what types of calls as you know, we have the Racial (and Ethnic) Equity Commission. They’ve been asking us for quite a bit of data,” he said. “Very time consuming to pull out the data for those of us who use the program once in a while.” Miller said, however, there was more information “that can help us not only enact tactics for certain types of calls, crime trends, patterns, getting these detailed reports for all of the entities,” including the County Board.

“We just don’t have the personnel to pull that data out. There’s just a lot of information within that system that is going uncharted because of the lack of staffing that we have,” he said.

“We are just not … using the product the way we can and that we really should be,” he said. “So, this is just getting us up to speed or closer to speed, right? We’re going to merge into the analytics world. I think it’s an extremely important position.”

The sheriff’s department’s budget is projected to increase by $2,363,920, from $42,602,511 this year to $44,602,511 next year or about 5.6 %. The levy for department will also rise by $1,993,467 from $32,947,327 to$34,940,794, or 6.05% in 2023.

The committee approved the county’s overall law enforcement budget which is projected to increase 4.7 % next year, or from $56,016,912 to $58,651,890. In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, the law enforcement budget includes spending plans for the office of the district attorney, circuit court clerk, juvenile intake and joint services. The levy for law enforcement is proposed to increase 4.37 % from $42,814,612 this year to $44,683,969 next year.

During the committee meeting, Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa said the county had also reached three-year agreement with the deputy sheriff’s association on Sept. 7.

The contract begins Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2025. During the first half of next year, deputy wages will increase 3% with an additional 2.75% increase. At the start of 2024, they will earn 2% with a 2.25% increase by midyear. By 2025, wages will increase by 3.75% for the full year.

The committee did not act on the contract, which will be adopted by budget resolution by the Finance Committee after its budget hearings this week and by the County Board on Nov. 2

“In terms of starting rates of pay these keep us about middle of the path for our surrounding agencies. And when you factor in that we do not charge members for their health insurance premiums,” she said. “That helps us be competitive.”