WATCH NOW: Committee rejects proposal to study alternatives to tear gas, rubber bullets deployed in Kenosha unrest

Don't violate curfew

Several in the audience, however, also opposed Kennedy's proposal, saying that had rioters not been out after curfew, police would not have had to resort to such crowd control tactics.

Mary Magdalen Moser, who lives in Uptown — which bore the brunt of the destruction from several nights of rioting — said that instead of the committee considering changing law enforcement protocol, they need to launch an investigation into "exactly what happened" in August last year.

"Kenoshans need to know exactly who made the bad decision that resulted in three unchecked nights of rioting, arson and looting and $50 million in devastation to our home," Moser shouted. "It is this committee's job to initiate an investigation and report back to us."

Tom Stanczak said for those who lived through the events last year, "seeing burned out cars or cars explode, having to staying up all night while police helicopters were overhead, it's pretty obvious what happened that night."

Stanczak said police that night were "trying to stop terror."