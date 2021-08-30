WATCH NOW: Committee rejects proposal to study alternatives to tear gas, rubber bullets deployed in Kenosha unrest

The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee rejected a council member's proposal calling on fellow elected officials to support alternatives to tear gas and rubber bullets. Often referred to as "riot control agents" and non-lethal rounds, the methods were employed during the civil unrest a year ago following the Jacob Blake shooting.
The committee voted 5-0 to deny Ald. Anthony Kennedy's proposal that called for studying alternatives to the methods deployed against demonstrators who were protesting the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake last year. The proposal is expected to go to the full City Council for a vote in September.
Police violence
Protesters, including some who spoke during Monday night's meeting, described a number of gruesome scenes in which they said police shot tear gas and rubber bullets at them, causing injuries. One woman reportedly lost an eyeball during the melee. They supported Kennedy's resolution.
Diamond Hartwell, who was among those protesting the shooting, blamed police for escalating the violence.
"Later into the night, y'all came out in riot gear," she said, while looking at officers and Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, who sat at the dais with the committee. "That's what perpetuated in what made everything happen. I was there the whole night, the whole night, until I was injured. (Research) will show you when you bring out riot gear, it causes riots."
Whitney Cabal said she was impressed by the number of people who showed up to protest the mask mandate.
"What a beautiful world we would live in if the same crowd in numbers would show up for social justice and human rights issues," she said.
"... Someone is just standing peacefully protesting in a crowd of 100 people, and all of the sudden they get tear-gassed ... or hit with a rubber-like projectile, it escalates the situation. Now, you've got an angry person who wasn't angry before."
Devynn Johnson, who coordinated "street medics" assisting protesters who had been fired upon with rubber bullets on the second night of protests, described how a 22-year-old woman had been shot in the eye.
"This rubber bullet had bounced off the ground and hit her — not the target — in her eye, and I held this woman's eyeball in my hand as someone else bandaged it to her skull," Johnson said. "There is no reason that our (expletive) children should be subjected to this."
As Johnson began to raise her voice, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who chairs the committee, told her he did not want swearing.
"Maybe be a little more sensitive," Johnson said, to which a member of the audience laughed.
Johnson turned around and asked the person to stop laughing, and the laughter stopped. She described another man who had been shot in the foot, which became swollen as he began to lose consciousness. Johnson said there was no reason for police to use such de-escalation methods.
Don't violate curfew
Several in the audience, however, also opposed Kennedy's proposal, saying that had rioters not been out after curfew, police would not have had to resort to such crowd control tactics.
Mary Magdalen Moser, who lives in Uptown — which bore the brunt of the destruction from several nights of rioting — said that instead of the committee considering changing law enforcement protocol, they need to launch an investigation into "exactly what happened" in August last year.
"Kenoshans need to know exactly who made the bad decision that resulted in three unchecked nights of rioting, arson and looting and $50 million in devastation to our home," Moser shouted. "It is this committee's job to initiate an investigation and report back to us."
Tom Stanczak said for those who lived through the events last year, "seeing burned out cars or cars explode, having to staying up all night while police helicopters were overhead, it's pretty obvious what happened that night."
Stanczak said police that night were "trying to stop terror."
"You want to figure out how we can help them?" he said. "It's not by this. If people are afraid that rubber bullets and tear gas are going to cause riots, what I have to ask them is: 'If a curfew's a law, why did you break it then? If arson is a law, why did you break it, then? If those laws weren't there, would you still have done it?'
"The concept that laws cause crimes is ridiculous."
Stanczak said he backs police and wants them to have every asset to do their jobs.
"This councilman (Kennedy) talks about safety all the time, yet we won't look into what is actually going to keep us safe, which is supporting these police," Stanczak said. "And, stop saying they caused it, when I watched the people burn my town down to the ground."
Kennedy noted that Kenosha Police was not the agency responsible for deploying riot control agents or rubber bullets, as the department isn't trained in those methods. Both Larsen and LaMacchia expressed their opposition to the proposal.
Defending de-escalation
Larsen defended his department's methods of de-escalation, including a police presence, dialogue, use of force and other de-escalation techniques.
"Whether it be pepper balls or other things like that. We don't use rubber bullets," Larsen said. "Even in these situations. people are given notice. 'This is an unlawful assembly. This is an unlawful assembly. This is an unlawful assembly. This is an unlawful assembly.'
"Those people are given the opportunity to leave. They can leave ... we don't encircle them. They're given the opportunity to leave. Same as we do in the street."
In voting to deny Kennedy's resolution, committee members said they deferred to local law enforcement's expertise in handling the policing of crowds.
"These are law enforcement professionals," said Ald. Eric Haugaard, pointing in Larsen's direction. "We're here to make judgements with professional opinions. There were a lot of opinions (Monday) The opinion I think is the most justified opinion is from a professional I should listen to — it's these guys, right?
"I trust them, and my judgement is going to coincide with their recommendation."