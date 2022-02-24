WATCH NOW: Committee votes for revocation of Coins Sports Bar's liquor licenses

The city's Licenses and Permits Committee voted to recommend the revocation of Coins Sports Bars' liquor licenses during a special meeting Thursday night.
The 4-1 vote came after seven hours of debate Feb. 14 and another four hours of debate Thursday. Alderpersons Curt Wilson, Bill Siel, Shayna Griffin and Dominic Ruffalo voted for revocation. Ald. Anthony Kennedy voted against it.
The matter is set to come before the full City Council on March 7. The council will consider the committee’s recommendations when making the final decision about Coins.
The popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. is in danger of losing its licenses to serve alcoholic beverages.
The Kenosha Police Department has recommended that the licenses of the bar be revoked or suspended after months of what reports indicate are “recurring disorderly events” that “require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources.”
The department had filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed serious incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months.
The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin, who have owned the bar for less than two years. It was sold to them by members of the Gascoigne family.
Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times, outdoor drinking and physical altercations, according to the complaint.
One Kenosha police officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4, 2021 and sustained a severe shoulder injury. Some of the officers who testified Feb. 14 said they have feared for their safety when crowds became disorderly on multiple occasions in Coins parking lots.
New Year’s homicide
The most recent incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, resulted in a fatal shooting. In that incident, a man was killed in the tavern’s parking lot. Three others were injured, one seriously.
Police arrived that morning to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot. The complaint states that 33 officers from the Kenosha Police Department and five other outside agencies responded to gain control of the situation.
“That the recurring disorderly events at the premises require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources and the associated crowds and gunfire present an ongoing threat of imminent danger to the officers’ safety responding to the premises as well as to the business patrons and those that reside in the surrounding neighborhood,” the complaint from interim Police Chief Eric Larsen reads.
In his closing argument, Deputy City Attorney Matthew Knight said the city believes Coins is "disruptive, disorderly and can be categorized as riotous."
The committee assessed 325 demerit points against Coins Thursday night for seven past incidents.
The attorney for Coins, Anthony Nudo, said the fight isn't over. Nudo has maintained the city never made contact or attempted to make contact with the agent for Coins regarding any alleged issues. The bar had no demerit points assessed against their licenses before the revocation hearings began.
"The Common Council has the final say in everything," Nudo said after the meeting. "I certainly don't agree with (the committee). ... It's definitely not over."
Visit kenoshanews.com later for more details on this developing story.