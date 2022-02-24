WATCH NOW: Committee votes for revocation of Coins Sports Bar's liquor licenses

The department had filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed serious incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months.

The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin, who have owned the bar for less than two years. It was sold to them by members of the Gascoigne family.

Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times, outdoor drinking and physical altercations, according to the complaint.

One Kenosha police officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4, 2021 and sustained a severe shoulder injury. Some of the officers who testified Feb. 14 said they have feared for their safety when crowds became disorderly on multiple occasions in Coins parking lots.