WATCH NOW: Committees approve permits for Jacob Blake rally, Snap-on centennial celebration in August

City committees unanimously approved two anniversary events in August with decidedly contrasting themes Monday night.
Kenosha’s Parks Commission and Public Works Committee approved permits for the half-day “Justice for Jacob Blake Still” rally that will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Civic Center Park.
The event will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, 2020. Sheskey, along with two other officers attempted to take Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children. Blake was shot seven times at close range in the back and sides of his body in front of his children. He is now paralyzed. Sheskey had told investigators Blake had a knife and he worried Blake was attempting to kidnap a child. In January, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to press criminal charges against Sheskey, a move that Blake supporters have continued to protest.
Blake rally, “day of reflection”
Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, told parks commissioners the event would be marking the “day of when Jacob was shot.”
“We’re going to have speakers … just a day of reflection,” she said.
The police shooting of Blake touched off several days of protests against police brutality and racial injustice along with night-time rioting and of professed militias answering a call to arms. The rioting also resulted in the shooting deaths of two men by Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Antioch, Ill. who has been charged in the killings and has since pleaded not guilty. The riots caused $50 million in destruction to Kenosha’s Downtown and Uptown districts, forcing citywide curfews and a state of emergency with the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies called to assist Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
While the commission approved the permit, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia questioned why the Leaders of Kenosha, in its permit application, requested Kenosha police presence at the rally when they also have their own security.
Inspector Tom Hansche of the Kenosha Police Department, left, and Ald. Keith Rosenberg, listen as Tanya McLean
“Are you expecting trouble? I mean, you have your own security, yet you want the police department (there). Can you explain that?” he said.
“That’s just standard protocol,” McLean said. “We just had Juneteenth. We had our own security. But police, they just keep a watch out for other things … that’s not something out of the ordinary."
Alexandria Egolf, left, and Kris Kochman, listen as Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, answers questions from the Parks Commission
Inspector Tom Hansche concurred with McLean in answering a similar question from LaMacchia.
Ald. Jan Michalski said organizers had “dotted all their i’s and crossed their t’s” agreeing to the protocols necessary for the permit.
“I don’t see a problem as far as security. I don’t anticipate it will be a problem,” he said, prior to motioning to approve the application, which was promptly seconded by LaMacchia.
Snap-on Inc.’s centennial celebration
The city panels also approved the application of Snap-on Inc., 2801 80th St., for a permit that would allow the Kenosha-based manufacturer of high-end tools, the use of nearby Sunnyside Park for parking and closing of 27th Avenue for its centennial celebration Aug. 25. According to the application, employee parking would be temporarily moved to the park from Aug. 23-Aug 27, for set up and tear down, in addition to the event itself.
Members of the Public Works Committee Alds. Bill Siel, Dominic Ruffalo, Jack Rose and Chair Mitchell Pedersen listen
“Congratulations on the 100th year,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, during the Public Works Committee meeting.
“Thank you. We’re finally getting to celebrate it. It was in 2020,” said Alexandria Egolf, Snap-on marketing analyst representing the company. “But it took a little detour.”
Alexandria Egolf, marketing analyst representing Snap-on Inc., discusses Snap-on's upcoming100th anniversary celebration on Aug. 25
Last year, COVID-19 pandemic protocols led to the cancellation of many planned gatherings.
“You’re a big part of Kenosha. Your world headquarters is here and financially, a solid company,” added Ruffalo.
Ald. Bruce Fox wondered whether the event was open to the public.
“This is a private event, so I just can’t show up?” he asked.
Egolf said he could come, but that the event was not being widely publicized by Snap-on. Retirees of the company were being notified of the celebration, and residents of surrounding neighborhoods were being invited.
“But no one will be turned away,” she said.
Kaeppeler’s Celebrate Kenosha!
In other business, the Parks Commission also approved:
• a request by Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss for a permit for use of the Pennoyer Park Band Shell from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 29 for the “Celebrate Kenosha!” event. According to the application, the concert will feature the likes of American’s Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., along with the Miss America 2012 winner Kaeppeler Fleiss herself, Saturday Night Live Alum Joe Piscopo, American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart, singer-songwriter Dave Damiani and Wisconsin native and jazz vocalist Erin Boehme. Kaeppeler Fleiss, who was not present for the meeting, is coordinating with the City of Kenosha to bring the two-hour show to the lakefront venue, according to Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison.
• and Tabernacle Church’s use of an Anderson Park shelter on Aug. 20 for an outreach event with entertainment.