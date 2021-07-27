WATCH NOW: Committees approve permits for Jacob Blake rally, Snap-on centennial celebration in August

City committees unanimously approved two anniversary events in August with decidedly contrasting themes Monday night.

Kenosha’s Parks Commission and Public Works Committee approved permits for the half-day “Justice for Jacob Blake Still” rally that will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Civic Center Park.

The event will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, 2020. Sheskey, along with two other officers attempted to take Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children. Blake was shot seven times at close range in the back and sides of his body in front of his children. He is now paralyzed. Sheskey had told investigators Blake had a knife and he worried Blake was attempting to kidnap a child. In January, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to press criminal charges against Sheskey, a move that Blake supporters have continued to protest.

Blake rally, “day of reflection”

Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, told parks commissioners the event would be marking the “day of when Jacob was shot.”

“We’re going to have speakers … just a day of reflection,” she said.