WATCH NOW: Council OKs study of fleet, staffing and procedures for snow removal

The Kenosha City Council approved a study that could lead to changes to snow removal guidelines with an administration-led review of fleet vehicles, staffing and street salting.
The council voted 15-1, authorizing City Administrator John Morrissey to lead the study intended to update the city’s guidelines for snow removal, including the review of snow-clearing vehicles and addressing the safety of employees operating the equipment. The administrator would also be in charge of bringing forth recommendations for improvements.
In addition, it calls for salting all city streets when more than 4 inches of snow has fallen, when streets become “hard-packed” or when winter temperatures create unsafe conditions. The policy does not currently specify snow amounts, street or weather conditions.
Potential for crisis
Proposed by Ald. David Bogdala, the council president who led Wednesday night's meeting in Mayor John Antaramian’s absence, the resolution resulted from the Jan. 31 weekend winter storm that dropped as much as a foot of snow and adding to 10 inches of snow already on the ground.
Bogdala questioned the street superintendent’s decision to stay with plowing major thoroughfares, bus routes, roads for school access and snow emergency routes that night despite calling for a “full-plow run”, which includes plowing of all residential streets. The decision delayed plowing of those areas for at least six hours.
“This issue needs to be addressed … whether it’s Sunday, whether it’s in the middle of the day,” Bogdala said Monday night. “As I said a couple weeks ago when we introduced resolution, had this storm hit 24 hours later, we would’ve had a major crisis on our hands.”
Plow crew takes issue
Feeling unappreciated for their efforts, snow removal crew members, however, took issue and contacted council members during what has arguably been the most snow the area has seen in several years. Employees forwarded e-mails saying they felt as though city leaders were “tearing them down,” according to Ald. Rocco LaMacchia.
“We got some e-mails from some city employees that think that we don’t appreciate what they’re doing,” LaMacchia said. “Please, tell them, and I’ll tell them, this has nothing to do with what they’re doing. We have the utmost respect for our plow drivers. I couldn’t do what they’re doing."
Stellar job
Ald. Jan Michalski said the issue, to him, are other the areas not give plowing priority, such as, side streets and alleys and people parking cars in the streets when snow emergencies are in effect.
“This is not recommending specific action. This is recommending a review of the policies, review of the equipment and it will come back to us after a review is made and conclusions are brought to us,” he said.
The study would be completed with recommendations to the Public Works Committee by Aug. 30. It would then go before the Finance Committee and the council.
“This is not in any way, shape or form a negative thing about the plow drivers, who, I agree, have been doing a stellar job,” he said.
Collaborate with county?
Ald Dominic Ruffalo said the city must look at moving equipment for plowing to the west side. He suggested stationing snow plows at the municipal airport, the fire station nearby, or even negotiating an agreement with Kenosha County to allow city snow removal equipment at the County Center at highways 45 and 50.
“Nobody ever really gave me a good reason why we can’t park a plow or two or a dump truck or some equipment that we need to plow parts of the west, the Interstate (94) all the way out to White Caps (subdivision).”
Dissenting vote
Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who cast the dissenting vote, questioned the resolution’s intent. He offered an amendment eliminating the proposed new road salting guidelines.
“So, if we’re going to study what should be done and dictate what should be done now, then those two seem to be in conflict on the intent of this resolution,” he said.
“Nothing would come forward until after the study was done, until after any recommendations come forward and the snow policy comes before the Public Works Committee, which it already does now every year,” said Bogdala.
Kennedy said he could support changes intended to improve the process, but disagreed with what appeared to be micromanagement of public works leadership and staff.
“I think it’s absolutely wrong we can now e-mail the snow commander in the middle of a snowstorm,” he said.
The amendment failed 9-7.