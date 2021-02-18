WATCH NOW: Council OKs study of fleet, staffing and procedures for snow removal

“This issue needs to be addressed … whether it’s Sunday, whether it’s in the middle of the day,” Bogdala said Monday night. “As I said a couple weeks ago when we introduced resolution, had this storm hit 24 hours later, we would’ve had a major crisis on our hands.”

Plow crew takes issue

Feeling unappreciated for their efforts, snow removal crew members, however, took issue and contacted council members during what has arguably been the most snow the area has seen in several years. Employees forwarded e-mails saying they felt as though city leaders were “tearing them down,” according to Ald. Rocco LaMacchia.

“We got some e-mails from some city employees that think that we don’t appreciate what they’re doing,” LaMacchia said. “Please, tell them, and I’ll tell them, this has nothing to do with what they’re doing. We have the utmost respect for our plow drivers. I couldn’t do what they’re doing."

Stellar job

Ald. Jan Michalski said the issue, to him, are other the areas not give plowing priority, such as, side streets and alleys and people parking cars in the streets when snow emergencies are in effect.

