WATCH NOW: County Board approves appointment of Twin Lakes attorney to serve as District 23 supervisor

“I want to make clear I’m not voting against Mr. Lewis, I’m voting against the ordinance that we have in place and the lack of opportunity it provides constituents of any of our districts should one of us be unable or not here anymore to fulfill our duties on the County Board,” he said.

Initially, Rodriguez said he would vote against the appointment on those grounds, but then abstained.

Rose supported O’Day’s recommendation of Lewis, who he has known since the early days of his law practice in the village in the 1980s. Lewis is an attorney at Lewis & Levinson, which has locations in Twin Lakes and Richmond, Ill.

“I’ve always found Mr. Lewis to be a practical individual who is very easy to get along with and I believe will fit in with and make a contribution to this board and represent his constituents well,” said Rose. “After knowing Mr. Lewis since 1984, I would endorse his candidacy as a sensible, well-rounded individual.”

Lewis, who was reached after the vote Wednesday night, said he is looking forward to serving on the board.