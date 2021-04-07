WATCH NOW: County Board approves appointment of Twin Lakes attorney to serve as District 23 supervisor

Kenosha County Board supervisors Wednesday night approved the appointment of a Twin Lakes attorney to fill the position that had been vacant following the death of their colleague last month.
Kim Lewis will fill the remainder of the term of Lon Wienke who had been the District 23 supervisor when he died unexpectedly March 3. The district includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall. Lewis will serve until the spring of 2022.
The board voted 13-2, with three members abstaining, in approving Lewis’ appointment.
Voting in favor were supervisors Terry Rose, David Celebre, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, Andy Berg, Ron Frederick, John Franco, Boyd Frederick, Jerry Gulley, Monica Yuhas, Sandra Beth, Sharon Pomaville and County Board Chairman John O’Day. Dissenting votes were cast by supervisors Amy Maurer and Mark Nordigian. Abstaining were supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Zach Rodriguez and Gabe Nudo.
While the majority voted in favor of the appointment, Rodriguez expressed his reservations over the process. He said he had no issue with Lewis’ qualifications nor those of three others who applied to fill the vacancy. A year ago, however, Rodriguez said he had proposed to change the ordinance for filling such vacancies but was unsuccessful, he said. He did not elaborate on details of his proposal, however.
“I want to make clear I’m not voting against Mr. Lewis, I’m voting against the ordinance that we have in place and the lack of opportunity it provides constituents of any of our districts should one of us be unable or not here anymore to fulfill our duties on the County Board,” he said.
Initially, Rodriguez said he would vote against the appointment on those grounds, but then abstained.
Rose supported O’Day’s recommendation of Lewis, who he has known since the early days of his law practice in the village in the 1980s. Lewis is an attorney at Lewis & Levinson, which has locations in Twin Lakes and Richmond, Ill.
“I’ve always found Mr. Lewis to be a practical individual who is very easy to get along with and I believe will fit in with and make a contribution to this board and represent his constituents well,” said Rose. “After knowing Mr. Lewis since 1984, I would endorse his candidacy as a sensible, well-rounded individual.”
Lewis, who was reached after the vote Wednesday night, said he is looking forward to serving on the board.
“I’m looking forward to the experience. I’m looking forward to working with the board members,” said Lewis, who served on the Twin Lakes Village Board in the late 1980s and later as the village’s attorney for about a decade.
Lewis said there wasn’t any particular issue that attracted him to the position other than that “government should be done for the benefit of the citizens, the constituents in an efficient manner that makes sense,” he said.
“I think that the County Board, from what I’ve seen, has done a good job. They’ve provided the services, as far as I can tell, efficiently,” he said. “They’ve been good stewards of the tax dollars that are used in running government and my intention is to continue helping in that process.”
In addition to Lewis, Mark Starzyk, a former County Board supervisor and currently the chair of the Kenosha County Housing Authority, Tracy Strother, a teacher at Wilmot High School and a former Randall Consolidated School District board member and Cathleen Zamazal, former Twin Lakes Village Board president and trustee, applied for the supervisor opening.
O’Day said he conducted interviews with each last week before formally recommending Lewis to the board.
“I wish to commend all the applicants on their commitment to their communities, their interest in public service,” O’Day said. “I couldn’t be more pleased that four strong candidates representing a wide range of community involvement and service were prepared to step up and serve as members of the County Board.”